Atlanta United and Team Captain Miguel Almirón Join Largest MLS Season Restart Campaign in History

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today joined a leaguewide campaign, Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here, designed to convert unprecedented global attention on soccer into lasting MLS fandom following the FIFA World Cup. With the leaguewide campaign helping promote Atlanta United's first road game at Nashville SC on Friday, July 17 (8 p.m. ET, FOX, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor), tickets for the 5-Stripes' remaining home matches are now available for purchase at www.atlutd.com/tickets.

Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here, which features Atlanta United's captain Miguel Almirón fresh from a historic run with the Paraguay National Team, reflects a commitment to growing the game locally by introducing more fans to the club and its matchday experience. As part of the largest coordinated marketing initiative in MLS history, the campaign aligns league-wide momentum with local club engagement.

In conjunction with the MLS campaign, Atlanta United, along with partners Ticketmaster and Papa Johns, activated locally to increase access to soccer for emerging fans of the beautiful game via First Match On Us. Now concluded due to overwhelming demand and participation, First Match On Us offered two complimentary home match tickets for eligible new attendees to experience live soccer at internationally acclaimed Mercedes-Benz Stadium - the site of eight matches during 2026 FIFA World Cup, including three knockout round contests.

"Atlanta is the epicenter of soccer in North America, as evidenced by sellout crowds throughout the World Cup and the largest FIFA Fan Festival events in the country," said Mike Ridley, VP, Integrated Marketing + Fan Engagement. "Soccer is always on in the A, and whether you're a life-long lover of the beautiful game or a fan who discovered soccer during the World Cup, our goal is bring people together to experience the magic of the beautiful game."

The leaguewide campaign extends beyond sport into music and culture through an Amazon Music Original cover of "Can I Kick It?" - created exclusively for MLS. Produced by legendary producer DJ Premier and featuring new vocals and lyrics from breakout artist Samara Cyn, the updated track delivers a modern, high-tempo sound that captures the energy of MLS today.

The campaign will debut during FOX's coverage of the FIFA World Cup semifinal and final matches before expanding across Apple TV and other channels. The national media rollout will be supported by a comprehensive buy across linear, streaming, digital, social, and out-of-home platforms, as well as in-stadium signage.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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