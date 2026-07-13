LAFC Acquires $2.375 Million in Cash from D.C. United in Exchange for Forward Nathan Ordaz

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has acquired $2.375 million in cash from D.C. United in exchange for forward Nathan Ordaz. LAFC may retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer or trade involving the forward, and the club could receive up to an additional $500,000 if certain performance-based initiatives are met.

"Nathan's journey through our club is a tremendous example of the pathway we've worked to build at LAFC," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "From his early development with our partners at LAFC SoCal Youth, through our Academy, LAFC2, and into the First Team, Nathan has consistently demonstrated the work ethic, professionalism, and determination required to succeed. Those qualities earned him a Homegrown contract, the opportunity to represent El Salvador at the international level, and established him as an important contributor for our First Team. Nathan's success is also a reflection of the collective commitment of so many people across our organization who invested in his growth every step of the way. We're incredibly proud of watching Nathan grow as both a player and a man, grateful for everything he gave to this club, and wish Nathan and his family every success in this next chapter."

Ordaz, who became the fourth Homegrown player in club history, departs LAFC after making 98 appearances (39 starts) across all competitions since signing with the First Team in April 2022 as an 18-year-old. During his time with the Black & Gold, the Encino, CA, native recorded 14 goals and 12 assists across MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup competition. In 2025, Ordaz became the first LAFC Homegrown player to sign a contract extension with the club.

A product of the LAFC Academy, Ordaz originally joined the club in 2018 at the U-14 level from LAFC SoCal Youth (formerly Real SoCal) and developed through every level of the Black & Gold pathway. He appeared in 18 matches (18 starts) for LAFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro from 2023-24, tallying four goals and five assists.

Internationally, Ordaz represents El Salvador, making his senior debut in an international friendly against Bonaire on March 20, 2024. He has since earned multiple caps for La Selecta, contributing two goals and three assists across FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League B, and international friendlies.

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires $2.375 million in cash from D.C. United in exchange for forward Nathan Ordaz.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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