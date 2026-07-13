Sporting KC Weekly

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will resume the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season against rivals St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday at Energizer Park. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.

STLvSKC will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network and Sporting Kansas City will host a Blue Hell watch party in the Budweiser Brew House at Sporting Park. Gates will open at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday and fans can enjoy their first two drinks on the club in addition to complimentary food. Sporting Style will also be offering a free FIFA mini ball or water bottle with the purchase of an SKC jersey.

Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window, during which an MLS team may request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country, opens today and will remain open until September 2. Visit MLSsoccer.com for more information.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS29 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes.

Sporting Kansas City II midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga has joined the Mexican U-15 national team for the 2026 FMF Super Cup in Toluca, Mexico this week. Led by head coach Marvin Carrera, Mexico will play El Camino USA (9 a.m. on Tuesday), Tamaulipas Selection (9 a.m. on Wednesday) and Amateur Sector Team (9 a.m. on Thursday).

Formed in partnership with Special Olympics Missouri, Special Olympics Kansas and The Victory Project, Sporting Kansas City's Special Olympics Unified Team will travel to play the St. Louis CITY Unified Team at 12 p.m. CT on Thursday at the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center. The SKC Unified Team will then return home to play Minnesota United FC's Unified Team on July 22.

The annual Sporting Legends 3v3 youth soccer tournament will be played on Friday and Saturday on Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri featuring boys and girls teams in U8-U13 age groups. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Soccer Capital Summer will conclude this weekend at Sporting Park (1 Sporting Way) in Kansas City, Kansas with watch parties for the World Cup third-place match (4 p.m. CT on Saturday) and final (2 p.m. CT on Sunday) in addition to live music from Third Eye Blind (6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday) and Coco & Breezy (12 p.m. CT on Sunday). The events are free to attend for fans of all ages with advance registration required and parking can be purchased in advance for only $10.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against MNUFC2 at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri with tickets available for only $10 on SeatGeek. Fans can stream the Frontier Division match-up live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.