Sporting KC Weekly

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







For the first time in more than eight weeks, Sporting Kansas City will take the field at Sporting Park when the club hosts Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Tickets are available via SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four food items for only $100. Wednesday's festivities will include a free pregame giveaway for fans with Soccer Capital of America flags at the gates courtesy of UMB as well as a postgame fireworks show. Formed in partnership with Special Olympics Missouri, Special Olympics Kansas and The Victory Project, Sporting Kansas City's Special Olympics Unified Team will also play the Minnesota United FC Unified Team at halftime on Wednesday at Sporting Park. The SKC Unified Team earned a 5-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC Unified last week.

After the mid-week match, Sporting Kansas City will return to the road to take on LAFC at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at BMO Stadium. Both Western Conference matches this week will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV while pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS29 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's upcoming road trip to play FC Dallas on Sept. 5 at Toyota Stadium will open this Friday.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday morning at The Soccer Lot (Kansas City, MO) and Homefield (Olathe, KS). For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC II midfielder Johann Ortiz has joined the El Salvador Under-20 Men's National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship. El Salvador will open the competition at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday against Cuba before taking on the United States (July 28) and and Haiti (July 31) in Group A play at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla, Mexico.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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