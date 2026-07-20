St. Louis CITY SC, Energizer and Earthday365 Team up for "Dump the Dumpster Day" Community Recycling Event August 15

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC, in partnership with Energizer and earthday365, will host **Dump the Dumpster Day** presented by Energizer on Saturday, August 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Energizer Park, providing St. Louis-area residents with a convenient drop-off recycling drive. Modeled after earthday365's other successful community recycling events, Dump the Dumpster Day will make it easy for residents to responsibly recycle items that are often not accepted through traditional curbside programs, including electronics, sporting equipment, batteries, cell phones, latex paint and other accepted materials that will be recycled, repaired or donated for reuse.

The event reinforces CITY SC's commitment to serving the community while advancing sustainability initiatives that create a cleaner, healthier region. By making responsible recycling more accessible, the partnership helps reduce waste, supports environmental stewardship and encourages fans and neighbors alike to take simple actions that make a lasting impact.

"We're proud to partner with Energizer and earthday365 to provide our community with an easy, accessible way to recycle materials that too often end up in landfills," said Ken Earley, Director of Community Relations at CITY SC. "Dump the Dumpster Day reflects our collective commitment to sustainability."

"As a company committed to responsible battery stewardship, we're excited to help make recycling more convenient for our community," said Megan Murthy, Energizer Global Head of Sustainability. "Partnering with St. Louis CITY SC and earthday365 allows us to raise awareness about proper recycling while making a meaningful environmental impact."

"earthday365 has spent years helping St. Louis residents recycle materials that don't have to end up in the landfill," said Dr. Jessica Watson, earthday365 Executive Director. "Working alongside Energizer and St. Louis CITY SC allows us to expand that impact and make responsible recycling even more accessible."

Attendees will remain in their vehicles while event staff direct traffic through designated drop-off stations, creating a safe and efficient recycling experience. The event will also feature appearances by the iconic Energizer Bunny, adding a family-friendly element to the morning.

* Event Details*

Dump the Dumpster Day presented by Energizer

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Location: Energizer Park, St. Louis at Olive and 20th Street

For a complete list of accepted recyclable materials and additional event information, visit earthday365's website.

About earthday365

earthday365 promotes regional sustainability through waste reduction and the promotion of a circular economy. Their mission is to inspire and mobilize a collaborative movement towards an equitable and environmentally sustainable St. Louis region - every day. www.earthday-365.org.







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