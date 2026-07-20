New York City FC Trades Forward Zidane Yañez to Nashville SC

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - Today the Club announced that Forward Zidane Yañez has been traded to Nashville SC for up to $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

New York City will receive a guaranteed $50,000 in GAM in 2027, with up to an additional $225,000 if certain performance-based incentives are met. The Club will retain a percentage of a future transfer or trade.

Across two seasons with New York City FC II, the Chilean Forward made six appearances and recorded one assist.

The Club wishes Zidane the best in his future endeavors.

Transaction: New York City FC Trades Forward Zidane Yañez to Nashville SC for up to $275,000 in General Allocation Money.







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