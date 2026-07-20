Nashville SC Acquires Forward Zidane Yañez from New York City FC

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired 18-year-old forward Zidane Yañez from New York City FC in exchange for $50K in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM). Yañez has been on loan with Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club from NYCFC since May.

"Zidane is an exciting young attacking prospect, and his combination of creativity and industry makes him a constant goal threat," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "We are happy to officially add him as a member of our club."

Born in Union, New Jersey, Yañez began his youth career with the New York Red Bulls Academy before joining New York City FC's Academy in 2021. At the age of 15, the forward signed a Homegrown Player contract with NYCFC, going on to appear in six matches for NYCFC II in MLS NEXT Pro and registering one assist. He made his Huntsville debut July 12, logging 11 minutes as a substitute vs. Philadelphia Union II.

Yañez currently represents Chile on the international stage, with nine goals in 22 appearances for the country's youth sides. He most recently competed in the U17 World Cup and U17 South American Championship, scoring one goal in each competition. In 2023, he represented Puerto Rico at the U15 level and was called up for a U.S. U16 training camp.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires forward Zidane Yañez from New York City FC in exchange for $50K in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM). NYCFC can receive up to $225K in additional GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met and retains a percentage of a future transfer or trade. Yañez is signed to an existing Homegrown Player contract through Dec. 31, 2028 with an option for 2029.

ZIDANE YAÑEZ

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthdate: January 26, 2008

Age: 18

Birthplace: Union, N.J.

Nationality: American, Chilean, Puerto Rican

Last club: Huntsville City FC (on loan from New York City FC)

How acquired: Via trade with New York City FC on July 20, 2026







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