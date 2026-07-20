St. Louis CITY SC Signs Mexican American Defender Jaziel Orozco to New Contract

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC signed 22-year-old Mexican American defender Jaziel Orozco to a new contract, keeping him at the club through the 2028-29 season, with a club option for the 2029-30 season.

"Jazi has put in consistent performances this season and it is clear he has a good understanding of what is being asked of him tactically," said Corey Wray, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director. "Over the last six months, he has shown qualities that we value with his tactical flexibility and versatility both in and out of possession. We are excited to keep him at the club for years to come and help him continue developing as a player."

Orozco has started in nine of 10 appearances in the MLS regular season so far, helping the team to a 5-6-4 record and 19 points, just one point out of a playoff spot. The Ciudad Juárez, Mexico native ranks first on the team in interceptions per 90 minutes (2.6), second on the team in passing percentage (90%), and third in defensive contributions per 90 minutes (8.2).

Orozco joined the organization via CITY2 at the start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, and after standout performances in his first 15 matches, he was signed to a first team contract in the summer of 2025. Last season, the defender made seven appearances for the first team and scored his first MLS goal in a 3-1 win over Nashville SC.

Orozco began his professional career with Real Monarchs in 2021 before signing a homegrown contract with Real Salt Lake and then later making his MLS debut in March 2022 as an 18-year-old. The 22-year-old has amassed more than 130 professional appearances across all competitions and has experience in Major League Soccer, USL Championship, Liga MX, and Northern Ireland Football League.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signs 22-year-old defender Jaziel Orozco to a new contract, keeping him at the club through June 2029, with a club option for the 2029-30 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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