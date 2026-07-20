Earthquakes to Celebrate Successful FIFA World Cup at Wednesday's Return to MLS Play at PayPal Park

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are celebrating the biggest summer in American soccer history during their return to Major League Soccer play on Wednesday, July 22, when they face Orlando City SC at PayPal Park in a match presented by Limón. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on Apple TV, as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish). Single-game tickets are available for sale to the general public HERE.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee and a trio of Earthquakes World Cup legends-Victor "Muma" Bernardez (2010, 2014), John Doyle (1990) and Chris Wondolowski (2014)-will be recognizing a multitude of community leaders at halftime for collaborating on the most successful FIFA World Cup™ in history, as more than 900,000 fans attended Soccer Celebration watch parties at San Pedro Square Market that were hosted by the Quakes in partnership with the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee.

The World Cup-themed festivities and activations on Wednesday begin with the massive eight-foot-tall adidas Trionda World Cup soccer ball that was previously stationed at San Pedro Square Market. The ball will now call the Habbas Law Epicenter home and Quakes fans are invited to take photos with it. In addition, World Cup alumni Bernardez and Doyle will be available before the game to sign autographs in the Epicenter from 6-6:45 p.m.

Bernardez made 178 league appearances on the back line for San Jose, earning MLS Best XI honors in 2012 after helping lead them to the Supporters' Shield that year, while appearing in two World Cups for Honduras. In addition to Wondolowski's parade of accolades at club level as MLS' all-time leading goalscorer, and 2012 league MVP and Supporters' Shield winner, he also won the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Boot for the United States at international level and played in the 2014 World Cup, advancing to the Round of 16. Doyle was the franchise's first captain in MLS history, a two-time All-Star and 1996 Defender of the Year. Representing the United States, he was also part of the historic 1990 team that qualified for their first World Cup since 1950 after the "Shot Heard 'Round the World."

The ceremonial pregame siren will be fired by música mexicana band Herencia de Patrones, one of the featured artists for the upcoming BelicoFest on Aug. 29-the inaugural concert in PayPal Park history. Based out of Yuba City, California, they are known for their singles "Cosas de la Clica" and "Ladeando," and are one of the pioneer groups of the trap corridos movement.

The Earthquakes are finally back in action after a two-month break for the World Cup, looking to maintain the momentum that has carried them to a first-place tie on points with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Western Conference. With first-time MLS All-Star Daniel Munie anchoring the back line, Golden Boot contender Preston Judd and Designated Player Timo Werner back on the pitch, the new additions of Scotland World Cup goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Australian A-League Golden Boot winner Luka Jovanović aim to bolster the squad for the second-half playoff push. Meanwhile, Orlando City comes to the South Bay for a rare appearance highlighted by the league debut of French superstar and World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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