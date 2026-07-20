St. Louis CITY SC Heads to California for Midweek Matchup against LA Galaxy

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC heads to the west coast to face LA Galaxy on Wednesday, July 22 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT and the match can be watched on Apple TV. St. Louis will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak against the Galaxy.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Mark Rogondino (play-by-play), Heath Pearce (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez (play-by-play), Jesus Bracamontes (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY On Tap

This week's featured CITY on Tap Watch Party is at Five Iron Golf in Clayton! Tee it up with $5 Michelob ULTRA specials and be sure to check in with the CITY App for a chance to win prizes. See you there!

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC resumed MLS play with a 3-2 win over cross-state rivals Sporting KC at Energizer Park last Thursday. Sangbin Jeong and Marcel Hartel gave CITY SC a two-goal lead, before SKC responded with two consecutive goals to level the score. In the 86th minute, Eduard Löwen calmly converted from the penalty spot to secure all three points. With the win, St. Louis extended their unbeaten streak to six matches (4-0-2) across all competitions.

CITY SC's attack picked up where it left off before the FIFA World Cup break. Hartel scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season while Simon Becher, added his team-best fifth assist, after leading the team in that category prior to the match.

St. Louis CITY SC vs LA Galaxy

Since joining MLS in 2023, St. Louis CITY SC is unbeaten in six all-time meetings against the LA Galaxy, posting a 2-0-4 record. Last season, CITY earned a 3-0 road victory before playing to a 3-3 draw at Energizer Park in the return fixture. The series has consistently produced goals, with 24 goals across the six meetings (4.0 per match). St. Louis has also enjoyed success at Dignity Health Sports Park, compiling a 1-0-3 record while scoring eight of its 14 all-time goals against the Galaxy on the road.

STL x LA Galaxy Connections

St. Louis CITY SC and the LA Galaxy share several connections across their coaching staffs and playing rosters. CITY SC head coach Yoann Damet served as an assistant coach under Greg Vanney with the Galaxy in 2022. Before joining the first team, Damet was the head coach of LA Galaxy II, where he worked with current CITY SC assistant coaches David Sauvry and Marcelo Sarvas. Sarvas also shared the field with CITY assistant coach Baggio Hušidić during their playing careers with the Galaxy.

On the player side, Galaxy forward João Klauss began his MLS career and played three seasons with St. Louis and before joining LA ahead of the 2026 season. Defender John Nelson was also a member of the club's inaugural 2023 season before moving to LA in 2024.

Scouting LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy enters Saturday's match following a 3-0 home loss to rivals LAFC. The Galaxy currently sit ninth in the Western Conference standings with 20 points, one point ahead of St. Louis CITY SC. At Dignity Health Sports Park, LA owns a 2-3-3 record, scoring 10 goals while conceding 11, and enters the matchup winless in its last three home matches. Forward João Klauss leads the team with five goals, while midfielder Marco Reus leads the Galaxy with five assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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