Keys to the Match: We're Back

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

We're Back

It's been 60 days since New York City FC's last match, and on Wednesday they will resume play against the Columbus Crew.

Thankfully, the World Cup has provided a summer full of soccer, and MLS picked up the baton by returning to action last week.

Starting on the road is never easy, but it will provide a strong first test for Pascal Jansen and his players. The players and staff took some well-deserved downtime before returning to work and preparing for this game.

They will be keen to start with a victory. A win could propel the team as high as fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Between MLS and Leagues Cup, the games come thick and fast, and that will test the group in new ways.

Starting with a win on Wednesday could set them up for a strong next few months.

New Faces

There have been some noticeable changes to the roster since New York City FC last took the field.

One new face and one familiar face have arrived in New York. Bénie Traore has joined the club from Swiss side FC Basel. The forward adds pace and quality in the final third and will be a welcome addition to the roster.

"Bénie brings pace, versatility, and a proven track record of getting on the scoresheet," said sporting director Todd Dunivant.

"In addition to what he contributes on the field, Bénie will also add to our locker room and team culture through his infectious personality and team-first mentality."

Elsewhere, James Sands is back in the five boroughs after a spell with FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga. He brings a wealth of experience to the team and will add quality to an already strong midfield group.

Our opponents have also added a new face in the form of Eric Bailly. The former Manchester United defender brings a wealth of experience after playing in England, Spain and Turkey.

Quite which new face makes the biggest impact on Wednesday remains to be seen.

Tactical

Laurent Courtois is currently serving as interim head coach for the Columbus Crew after the club decided to part ways with Henrik Rydström earlier this season.

Courtois will be familiar to New York City FC, and not just because he led the Crew when the two teams met in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup earlier this season.

In the final game before the World Cup break, Courtois deployed a 3-4-1-2 formation. That system is much more in line with the Crew of the past few seasons under Wilfried Nancy. Overall, the team looked much more comfortable in that setup, and it's likely Courtois will stick with it when New York City FC visits on Wednesday.

As well as trying to control possession, the Crew were also keen to use counterattacking opportunities. They will undoubtedly pose a number of challenges on Wednesday, but New York City FC will be prepared for them.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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