New York City FC Takes Win at Columbus in Return to Play

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC marked their return to MLS action with an impressive 2-1 road victory against the Columbus Crew. Nicolás Fernández Mercau opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Agustín Ojeda doubled the lead after the break. Daniel Gazdag's late penalty ensured a tense finish, but Pascal Jansen's side held firm to claim all three points in Ohio.

Match Recap

New York City FC celebrated a return to MLS action with a midweek trip to Ohio to take on the Columbus Crew.

It had been 60 days since the Pigeons last took to the field, and they were keen to kick things off with a win against the Crew.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen named a strong team for the game, which featured James Sands' first start of the season after he returned from a loan spell in Germany. Elsewhere, new signing Benie Traore made his New York City FC debut after signing from FC Basel earlier this month.

A tense start to the contest saw both teams try to establish control of possession. That meant chances were few and far between during the early stages, but that all changed when Agustín Ojeda drew a penalty in the 28th minute.

The winger's dynamic run into the box was halted by a pull, and that handed Nicolás Fernández Mercau the chance to break the deadlock from 12 yards out. He did just that, dispatching the ball emphatically into the bottom-left corner.

In response, Columbus midfielder Taha Habroune attempted an ambitious effort from distance that skewed well wide of Matt Freese's goal.

The hosts went much closer in the 41st minute with Habroune involved again. The midfielder's inswinging free kick found Jamal Thiaré inside the area, but he stabbed an effort just wide of the left-hand post.

Ahead at the break, New York City FC were forced into some defending early in the second half as Habroune forced a good save from Matt Freese down low to his left in the 48th minute.

The midfielder tried again minutes later after running onto a loose ball, but he failed to keep the effort on target.

At the other end, Malachi Jones was proving a threat down New York City's left, and he managed to produce a dangerous low cross that required Patrick Schulte to intervene and collect the ball.

Jansen turned to his bench for the first time in the 54th minute with a double change. On came Talles Magno and Hannes Wolf in place of Jones and Traore.

As the hour mark drew closer, the visitors took control of the game and almost doubled their advantage through Fernández Mercau. The talented playmaker rattled the crossbar with a brilliant free kick from distance that left Schulte with no chance.

They went close again five minutes later after a quick breakaway allowed Fernández Mercau to feed Ojeda down the right. His initial shot was saved and, after the ball was worked out wide, Tayvon Gray crossed into the box for Andrés Perea to power a header at goal. Schulte was equal to the effort.

The pressure finally told in the 70th minute after some brilliant industry in the corner from Talles Magno saw him steal the ball from Rudy Camacho. He then drove toward goal and squared it to Ojeda, who made no mistake, side-footing the ball into the bottom corner.

Jansen's next substitution came in the 77th minute as the impressive Jonny Shore was replaced by Kevin Pierre.

Columbus were desperate to find a goal and were handed a chance to do just that through Nariman Akhundzada. The forward was picked out by Habroune's cutback, but Freese got down low to gather the ball.

New York City FC made their fourth change soon after, with Máximo Carrizo replacing the tireless Nico Cavallo after an impressive shift down the left-hand side.

Columbus followed that up in the 84th minute with a shot from distance by Max Arfsten. The U.S. international struck the effort well, but it did not trouble Freese.

Columbus were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Thiago Martins was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area. Daniel Gazdag converted the spot kick to halve New York City FC's advantage.

A turnover in the New York City FC half then handed Columbus a chance to draw level, but Habroune sliced his eventual shot wide.

That would prove to be the final chance of note on a night when New York City FC claimed an impressive 2-1 win on the road.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, July 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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