Inter Miami CF Signs Five-Time UEFA Champions League-Winning Midfielder Casemiro

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro. The five-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder joins the Club as a free agent and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029. The midfielder bolsters the team's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," said Casemiro.

"I'm incredibly grateful, and I can't wait to get started so I can repay that trust-not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I'll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me," added Casemiro.

Inter Miami CF Ownership Welcomes Casemiro

Managing Owner Jorge Mas: "Casemiro's arrival reflects the vision and ambition that define Inter Miami. We never settle. We're always looking to grow, improve, and raise our standards every season. We've built a global club with the vision of becoming not only the best club in the United States, but also a benchmark globally."

"Casemiro embodies everything this club stands for: leadership, a winning mentality, and an extraordinary track record at the highest level of the game. After achieving virtually everything there is to achieve in fútbol, his decision to join Inter Miami shows that he shares our ambition and our commitment to the highest standards as we continue building for the future. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Inter Miami family."

Co-Owner David Beckham: "I'm very proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami. He is a person and a player that I have admired for a long time. He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United I'm delighted that he's decided to make Miami his next home."

A Decorated Career

One of the most accomplished midfielders of his generation, Casemiro arrives in South Florida following a distinguished career at the highest levels of world fútbol. The Brazilian spent the past three seasons with English Premier League side Manchester United, adding further silverware to his extensive cabinet that includes five UEFA Champions League titles and numerous domestic and international honors.

Prior to his spell in England, Casemiro enjoyed a historic eight-year run with Spanish side Real Madrid CF, where he established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders in world fútbol. During his time with Los Blancos, he won five UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, three LaLiga championships, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. His success in Europe's premier club competition places him among the most decorated players in UEFA Champions League history.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Casemiro began his career in the youth academy of São Paulo FC. He made his professional debut at just 18 years old in 2010 and quickly became a key figure for the Brazilian side. After three seasons with São Paulo's first team, he moved to Europe in 2013 to join Real Madrid, initially featuring for Real Madrid Castilla. Following a productive loan spell with Portuguese giants FC Porto during the 2014-15 campaign, Casemiro returned to Madrid and cemented his place as a cornerstone of one of the most successful eras in the club's history.

Across eight seasons with Real Madrid's first team, Casemiro made 336 appearances, recording 31 goals and 29 assists while helping the club capture 18 major trophies.

In 2022, Casemiro joined Manchester United, where he continued to perform at an elite level. During his three seasons with the Red Devils, he made 160 appearances, tallying 26 goals and 14 assists while helping the club secure an English League Cup and an FA Cup title.

On the international stage, Casemiro has been a mainstay for Brazil for more than a decade. He has earned 91 caps for the Seleção, helping the nation capture the 2019 Copa América title while also representing Brazil at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. Most recently, Casemiro featured for Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, starting each of the Seleção's five matches while contributing a goal in the Round of 32 and an assist in the Round of 16.

With a career defined by success at the highest levels of club and international fútbol, Casemiro brings championship pedigree, leadership, and invaluable experience to Inter Miami as the Club continues to build a squad capable of competing in the highest standards of the sport.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro as a free agent through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029. Inter Miami CF acquired Casemiro's Discover Priority from the LA Galaxy.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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