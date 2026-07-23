Suárez Brace, Plambeck's First MLS Goal Power Inter Miami CF to Victory over Chicago Fire FC
Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (10W-2L-4D, 34 points) resumed MLS regular season action tonight with a 3-2 victory at home against Chicago Fire FC as the Club picked up a fifth consecutive win. A brace by striker Luis Suárez, who achieved two career milestones this evening by reaching 100 appearances and 50 goals for Inter Miami, and a strike by Academy product Preston Plambeck, his first in MLS and for the Club's First Team, secured the result for the team at Nu Stadium.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the field with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Facundo Mura, Ian Fray, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón formed the back four; David Ruiz, Yannick Bright, and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; Mateo Silvetti, Germán Berterame, and captain Suárez led the team in attack.
Match Action
The visitors opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with an own goal placing Chicago Fire in the lead.
Inter Miami pushed for the equalizer and had a big chance to level the scoring when a penalty was called after Ruiz was fouled inside the box by Chicago defender Jack Elliot in the 26th minute. Suárez then stepped up to convert the penalty in the 28th and tie the match at 1-1 before the half with his seventh goal this regular season.
The second half opened with Suárez securing his brace in the 51st minute for Inter Miami to pull ahead. The Uruguayan legend played a pass into space on the right side of the box for Berterame, where he returned the ball to Suárez with a sublime backheel assist. Suárez then found the back of the net with a first time right-footed finish as he reached eight goals this regular season and 50 goals across all competition for Inter Miami, becoming just the second player in Club history to achieve the feat. Additionally, Suárez has now scored five goals in his last two MLS regular season appearances. The assist, meanwhile, took Berterame's tally to five this league campaign.
Chicago then tied the match in the 67th minute through a goal from forward Puso Dithejane.
Inter Miami searched for the lead in the remaining minutes, and ultimately was rewarded with a late winner in the 87th minute. Young midfielder and Academy graduate Plambeck, who had entered the match as a second-half substitute in the 69th minute, was the hero of the night, showing quick reflexes to capitalize on a rebound after an initial attempt from Suárez and strike from close range with a right-footed finish. The goal marked a major career milestone for the young midfielder, as it was his first in MLS and his first for our Club's First Team.
The 3-2 scoreline held through the closing minutes for Inter Miami to pick up the three points at home and extend its winning run to five this 2026 regular season.
Post-Match Reaction
"I really want to congratulate not just one individual, but the entire squad. They've done an outstanding job throughout this entire period, and we've been doing things very well. What this group has accomplished is truly extraordinary, and I couldn't be happier for all of them," said head coach Guillermo Hoyos:
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami heads to Montréal, Canada to take on CF Montréal at Saputo Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 25.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 53%
CHI - 37%
Shots:
MIA - 14
CHI - 15
Saves:
MIA - 3
CHI - 4
Corners:
MIA - 8
CHI - 4
Fouls:
MIA - 8
CHI - 16
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