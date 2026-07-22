Houston Dynamo FC Recall Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham from Loan to El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have recalled goalkeeper Blake Gillingham from his loan to El Paso Locomotive FC, both Clubs announced today.

The 23-year-old recorded one appearance with the USL Championship club, starting between the sticks versus New Mexico United in the USL Cup.

Houston signed Gillingham ahead of the 2025 season, and he made his Dynamo debut on March 22, 2025, during a scoreless draw versus Seattle Sounders FC, recording his first MLS clean sheet. So far, he has totaled four appearances and two shutouts with the Club.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC recalled goalkeeper Blake Gillingham from his loan to El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship.

BLAKE GILLINGHAM BIO:

NAME: Blake Gillingham

POSITION: Goalkeeper

DATE OF BIRTH: October 11, 2002 (23)

BIRTHPLACE: San Jose, California, USA

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 2 in.

WEIGHT: 185 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Creighton University (NCAA)

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA







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