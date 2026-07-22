Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II
Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed forward Diego Rey and midfielder Ian Urkidi to short-term agreements from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II. Both Academy products will be available for selection for tonight's Major League Soccer match against Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium.
The call-up marks the first First Team selection for both players, representing another milestone in Inter Miami CF's player development pathway.
Rey made his professional debut with Inter Miami CF II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, recording two goals and two assists in nine appearances. This season, the forward has featured in 15 matches while adding one assist.
Urkidi also made his professional debut with Inter Miami CF II last season and has continued his development as one of the team's leaders. The defensive midfielder has worn the captain's armband throughout the 2026 campaign and has made 20 appearances for Inter Miami II across all competitions.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Daniel Sumalla - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Recall Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham from Loan to El Paso Locomotive FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Wednesday Night at Q2 Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Five-Time UEFA Champions League-Winning Midfielder Casemiro - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Reviewing Tampering Allegations against Inter Miami CF - MLS
- Atlanta United Signs Arif Kovac, Toto Majub and Ignacio Suarez-Couri to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Theme Night Lineup for Second Half of Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF and Marriott Bonvoy Announce Partnership to Unlock Exclusive Access, Unforgettable Experiences, and Closer Connections for Fans - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Daniel Sumalla
- Inter Miami CF Signs Five-Time UEFA Champions League-Winning Midfielder Casemiro
- Inter Miami CF and Marriott Bonvoy Announce Partnership to Unlock Exclusive Access, Unforgettable Experiences, and Closer Connections for Fans
- Inter Miami CF Back in MLS Regular Season Action with Home Game against Chicago Fire FC