Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed forward Diego Rey and midfielder Ian Urkidi to short-term agreements from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II. Both Academy products will be available for selection for tonight's Major League Soccer match against Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium.

The call-up marks the first First Team selection for both players, representing another milestone in Inter Miami CF's player development pathway.

Rey made his professional debut with Inter Miami CF II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, recording two goals and two assists in nine appearances. This season, the forward has featured in 15 matches while adding one assist.

Urkidi also made his professional debut with Inter Miami CF II last season and has continued his development as one of the team's leaders. The defensive midfielder has worn the captain's armband throughout the 2026 campaign and has made 20 appearances for Inter Miami II across all competitions.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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