LAFC Transfers Midfielder Amin Boudri to Hammarby IF

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Amin Boudri to Swedish Allsvenskan club Hammarby IF. LAFC will retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer involving Boudri.

"We want to thank Amin for his time with the club," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Amin is a gifted young player with a bright future, and we're pleased to have agreed this transfer with Hammarby. We believe it's the right step for all parties, and we wish him and Hammarby every success."

Boudri, who joined LAFC in January this year from Swedish club GAIS, made seven appearances for the Black & Gold across all competitions, logging a total of 231 minutes for the club. He made his LAFC debut on February 24 in a Concacaf Champions Cup match against Real España.

The Hässelby, Sweden, native made 48 league appearances for GAIS before joining LAFC, contributing eight goals and two assists across two seasons in Sweden's top division. Prior to that, Boudri developed in the youth academy of Stockholm-based club AIK before continuing his development with Venezia Primavera (U-19), the youth program of Italian club Venezia FC.

Internationally, Boudri has represented Sweden at the U-21 level, making his debut on November 14, 2024, in a 2-0 friendly win against Republic of Ireland.

TRANSACTION: LAFC transfers midfielder Amin Boudri to Hammarby IF.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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