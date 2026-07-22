Inter Miami CF and Marriott Bonvoy Announce Partnership to Unlock Exclusive Access, Unforgettable Experiences, and Closer Connections for Fans

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - Inter Miami CF today announced a long-term partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, naming the global hospitality leader as the Official Hotel Partner and Official Hotel Loyalty Program Partner of Inter Miami CF & Miami Freedom Park, as well as a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park. This partnership marks Marriott Bonvoy's first official collaboration with a Major League Soccer club, building on its growing presence in global fútbol through partnerships with FIFA World Cup 2026 TM and U.S. Soccer. Together, Marriott Bonvoy and Inter Miami CF will bring fans closer to the game through memorable experiences inspired by the global passion for fútbol.

As the Official Hotel Loyalty Program of Inter Miami CF & Miami Freedom Park, Marriott Bonvoy - Marriott International's award-winning travel platform - will play a central role in elevating the fan experience through exclusive access, unique experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities connected to Inter Miami CF and the Club's new state-of-the-art home, Nu Stadium.

"Marriott Bonvoy is one of the world's leading hospitality brands, and this partnership reflects the shared ambition of two global brands committed to setting a new benchmark for sports and hospitality," said Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami CF. "Together, we're creating meaningful opportunities for Marriott Bonvoy members and our fans to connect with the Club in new and unforgettable ways. Beyond that, having Marriott Bonvoy alongside us as a strategic partner for Miami Freedom Park reinforces our vision as we build one of the world's premier destinations where sports, hospitality, and entertainment come together."

Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can redeem their points towards a collection of once-in-a-lifetime Inter Miami CF experiences, ranging from suite hospitality and behind-the-scenes pre-match access to immersive Match Day getaways, including:

Premium Suite Experience

Warm-Up Watchers

Away Match Package

The partnership will also introduce a new 'Marriott Bonvoy VIP Entrance' at Nu Stadium for suite holders and guests with VIP seating, featuring prominent branding throughout the arrival journey, from exterior marquee signage to in-lobby touchpoints and digital displays.

"Partnering with Inter Miami CF and Miami Freedom Park brings together two organizations united by a passion for creating memorable experiences and meaningful connections with fans," said Mandy Gill, Managing Vice President, Brands, Digital & Marketing, U.S. & Canada, Marriott International. "As Marriott Bonvoy's first official collaboration with a Major League Soccer club, this partnership reflects our continued investment in the global game and our commitment to connecting members with the experiences they care most about. Together, we're creating unique opportunities for fans to engage with the Club and experience the energy of Miami in meaningful new ways."

To mark the announcement, Inter Miami CF and Marriott Bonvoy debuted an immersive first-person point-of-view video that follows Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray from his arrival at Marriott Bonvoy's UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection in South Beach through his seamless journey to Nu Stadium, giving fans an authentic look at the first-class hospitality experience inspired by the partnership.

Nu Stadium officially opened on April 4, 2026, marking a historic new chapter for Inter Miami CF and delivering a world-class matchday experience in the heart of Miami. Be part of history at Nu Stadium - grab your tickets HERE to experience the passion in person.







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