FC Cincinnati Scores Four to Beat Whitecaps FC

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - Vancouver Whitecaps FC had no trouble finding their scoring boots in their MLS return, but ended up falling 4-3 in a wild road match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

The 'Caps had the best opportunity early on, as Bruno Caicedo got behind the backline in the fifth minute, but slid a shot wide of the far post.

Cincinnati would open the scoring in the ninth minute. A transition opened up Pavel Bucha in the box, as he struck in a hard shot to put the home side up 1-0.

The 'Caps would respond immediately. After an excellent spell of possession, 21-year-old Tate Johnson found 21-year-old Caicedo on the left wing. The Ecuadorian then beat his defender and sent in a perfect low cross for 20-year-old Jeevan Badwal to one-time home into the bottom corner.

Whitecaps FC kept coming. In the 21st minute, Édier Ocampo sent in a cross for Ryan Gauld, with the captain sliding to send it just wide.

The Blue & White took a deserved lead in the 25th minute. In the midst of a dominant spell, a shot from Oliver Larraz deflected off of Gauld for his 100th goal contribution, and a 2-1 lead.

However the lead did not last long, as Cincinnati found an equalizer off the head of Kévin Denkey after a scramble in the box to make it 2-2 on 28 minutes.

A crazy first half continued in the 36th minute, as Evander struck from distance, off the inside of the post and in, giving Cincy a 3-2 lead.

Cincinnati would double the lead in the 56th minute on a second goal from Bucha.

But it did not take long for the 'Caps to reply. Badwal played a great ball to the top of the box for Gauld. The captain then unleashed a wicked stike to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the 60th minute.

The 'Caps kept pushing. Cheikh Sabaly would have a try in the 68th minute when he hit a ball dropping from the sky with a strike on target, but Cincy goalkeeper Roman Celentano made the save. Four minutes later, fellow substitute J.C. Ngando deflected a cross from Ocampo just to the outside of the near post.

Yohei Takaoka came up big in the 74th minute to keep the 'Caps in it. Denkey made a mazy run into the box, but the Japanese shot stopper held his ground to stop his shot.

In the 76th minute, Whitecaps FC tested Celentano two more times. Larraz had a good shot parried away, before Ngando had a second shot saved.

Cincinnati had another counter in the 85th minute, but Nikola Djordjevic tracked back for an incredible defensive effort. Moments later it looked as if Brian White had a chance to equalize, but the play was blown offside.

Stoppage time came, and only the crossbar could stop the 'Caps from equalizing, as a corner kick from Larraz was headed by Mathías Laborda off the bar.

That would be the final chance for the 'Caps, who suffered only their third MLS defeat of the season.

Whitecaps FC will stay on the road for a second straight away match this coming Saturday, July 25 at Minnesota United FC. Kickoff at Allianz Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, live on Apple TV, and on CKNW.com and 101.1 HD3.

After the midweek MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 29, the 'Caps will make their highly-anticipated return to BC Place. More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for an MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference semifinal rematch against LAFC on Saturday, August 1.

Following the August 1 match, Whitecaps FC will shift their focus to Leagues Cup, with an opportunity to add an international trophy to the club's cabinet.

The 'Caps will host LIGA MX side Atlante FC on Tuesday, August 4 (included for season ticket members), before welcoming FC Juárez on Friday, August 7. Vancouver will then travel to Monterrey, Mexico, to face Tigres UANL at El Volcán on Tuesday, August 11.

For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Jon Freemon

Attendance: 25,513

Scoring Summary

9' - CIN - Pavel Bucha (Samuel Gidi, Matt Miazga)

12' - VAN - Jeevan Badwal (Bruno Caicedo, Tate Johnson)

25' - VAN - Ryan Gauld (Oliver Larraz, Édier Ocampo)

28' - CIN - Kévin Denkey

36' - CIN - Evander (Gerardo Valenzuela, enji Mboma Dem)

56' - CIN - Pavel Bucha (Evander)

60' - VAN - Ryan Gauld (Jeevan Badwal, Édier Ocampo)

Statistics

Possession: CIN 38% - VAN 62%

Shots: CIN 10 - VAN 19

Shots on Goal: CIN 6 - VAN 6

Saves: CIN 3 - VAN 2

Fouls: CIN 12 - VAN 13

Offsides: CIN 0 - VAN 3

Corners: CIN 1 - VAN 3

Cautions

2' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

17' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

41' - CIN - Pavel Bucha

48' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

78' - VAN - Brian White

FC Cincinnati

8.Roman Celentano; 12.Miles Robinson (24.Kyle Smith 64'), 21.Matt Miazga, 11.Samuel Gidi (15.Teenage Hadebe 88'); 20.Pavel Bucha, 22.Gerardo Valenzuela, 10.Evander c, 5.Obinna Nwobodo, 66.Ender Echenique (29.Bryan Ramirez 63'); 17.Kenji Mboma Dem (16.Tom Barlow 64'), 9.Kévin Denkey (99.Ayoub Jabbari 88')

Substitutes not used

13.Evan Louro, 2.Alvas Powell, 4.Nick Hagglund, 27.Brian Anunga

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (4.Ranko Veselinović 83'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 8.Oliver Larraz, 20.Andrés Cubas (19.Rayan Elloumi 83'); 59.Jeevan Badwal (26.J.C. Ngando 62'), 25.Ryan Gauld c(41.Nikola Djordjevic 62'), 14.Bruno Caicedo (7.Cheikh Sabaly 44'); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 3.Sam Adekugbe, 13.Thomas Müller, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov







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