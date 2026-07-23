Union earn first MLS home win of the season

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - After a two-month break for the FIFA World Cup, the Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park to face Red Bull New York, securing a 3-1 win.

The Union opened the scoring in the 10th minute, as forward Milan Iloski found the back of the net to give the Union an early lead. Red Bull's Cade Cowell found the equalizer in the 38th minute. In the second half, midfielder Indiana Vassilev scored in the 57th minute to give the Union their second lead of the night. Shortly after, in the 66th minute, Homegrown midfielder Neil Pierre scored his first career goal to secure all three points at home for the Union.

The Union will return to Subaru Park on Saturday, July 25th to host Seattle Sounders FC (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union (3) - Red Bull New York (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Lyes Arfa, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Alejo Calume

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Felice

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Milan Ilsoki (unassisted) 10'

RBNY - Cade Cowell (Forsberg) 38'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (Westfield, Lukic) 57'

PHI - Neil Pierre (Wagner) 66'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RBNY - Ronald Donkor (caution) 77'

RBNY - Omar Valencia (caution) 85'

RBNY - Gustav Berggren (caution) 88'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Japhet Sery Larsen (Neil Pierre 56'), Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner, Frankie Westfield, Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Cavan Sullivan (Jesus Bueno 85'), Bruno Damiani, Milan Iloski (Ezekiel Alladoh 85'), Indiana Vassilev (Quinn Sullivan 73').

Substitutes not used: Geiner Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Agustin Anello, Andrew Rick.

Red Bull New York: Ethan Horvath, Justin Che, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Julian Bazan 74'), Dylan Nealis, Matthew Dos Santos (Omar Valencia 46'), Emil Forsberg (Gustav Berggren 74'), Adri Mehmetti, Ronald Donkor, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Julian Zakrzewski, Cade Cowell (Mohammed Sofo 75').

Substitutes not used: Tim Parker, Andy Rojas, John McCarthy, Nathan Worth, Mijahir Jimenez.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Milan Iloski scored his 10th goal as a member of the Philadelphia Union.

Homegrown midfielder Neil Pierre made his 2026 MLS season debut and scored his first career goal for the club.

Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield made his 30th MLS regular season start.

Defender Kai Wagner made his 2026 MLS debut with the Union, marking his 199th MLS regular season start.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan made his 2026 MLS season debut after missing the last 298 days recovering from an injury.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno made his 75th MLS appearance for the Philadelphia Union in tonight's match.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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