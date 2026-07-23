Orlando City SC Signs Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreement

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed Orlando City B defender Bernardo Rhein to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. Rhein will be available for selection for Orlando City's match against the San Jose Earthquakes tonight, July 22, at PayPal Park (10:30 p.m. ET | Apple TV).

Rhein, 18, signed with Orlando City B on Feb. 5, 2025. Prior to signing with OCB, he integrated with the MLS NEXT Pro side during the 2024 campaign, making five appearances as an Orlando City Academy player and training regularly with both OCB and the First Team. Rhein has made 35 appearances, including 27 starts, for Orlando City B, scoring two goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

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TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs defender Bernardo Rhein to a short-term agreement.







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