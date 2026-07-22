Major League Soccer Reviewing Tampering Allegations against Inter Miami CF

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer is reviewing a tampering allegation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete.

While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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