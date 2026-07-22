Major League Soccer Reviewing Tampering Allegations against Inter Miami CF
Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer is reviewing a tampering allegation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete.
While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Signs Five-Time UEFA Champions League-Winning Midfielder Casemiro - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Reviewing Tampering Allegations against Inter Miami CF - MLS
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- Inter Miami CF and Marriott Bonvoy Announce Partnership to Unlock Exclusive Access, Unforgettable Experiences, and Closer Connections for Fans - Inter Miami CF
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