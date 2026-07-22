Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Theme Night Lineup for Second Half of Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced its lineup of theme nights for the second half of the club's 2026 Major League Soccer regular season, featuring unique celebrations, exclusive merchandise, limited-edition giveaways and memorable experiences for fans throughout the stretch run.

Following a historic summer in Houston that welcomed the world to Shell Energy Stadium during the FIFA World Cup, the Dynamo return home on Wednesday, July 22, to begin the second half of the MLS season against D.C. United before launching a series of signature match day experiences designed to celebrate Houston, honor the club's history and recognize the community that powers the Houston Dynamo.

"We have created a second half of the season that offers something special for every fan," said Houston Dynamo Chief Marketing Officer Graham Wincott. "Whether you're celebrating Houston pride, honoring our championship history, supporting an important cause or joining us for our final push toward the playoffs, these nights are designed to create unforgettable memories at Shell Energy Stadium."

Second Half Theme Night Schedule

Wednesday, July 22 | vs. D.C. United | 7:30 p.m.

The Dynamo return to MLS action following the league's World Cup break, kicking off the second half of the regular season at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can also purchase the exclusive Trae the Truth collaboration shirt in the Team Shop.

Saturday, July 25 | vs. Austin FC | 7:30 p.m.

H-Town Night presented by College Ave

Celebrate everything that makes Houston unique as the Dynamo renew their in-state rivalry with Austin FC. Fans can also shop the exclusive Trae the Truth collaboration shirt inside the Team Shop. Enjoy exciting celebrations of Houston cuisine with delicious offerings.

Saturday, Aug. 15 | vs. LA Galaxy | 7:30 p.m.

2006 Championship Celebration Night presented by Ford

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Houston Dynamo's inaugural MLS Cup championship as members of the 2006 title-winning team return to Shell Energy Stadium for a special pre-match ceremony. Fans can relive iconic moments from the Club's first championship season and purchase a limited-edition replica 2006 championship ring ticket add-on while supplies last. The first fans through the gates will also receive a special crazy hair giveaway, courtesy of Ford.

Saturday, Aug. 29 | vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 7:30 p.m.

Kick Cancer Night presented by UT MD Anderson

The Dynamo and UT MD Anderson will transform Shell Energy Stadium into a rally against cancer through dynamic in-stadium takeovers, survivor celebrations, and exclusive pregame programming. Fans will be able to honor loved ones with customizable "I Kick Cancer for" signs and take part in a powerful moment of recognition for cancer survivors.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 | vs. Real Salt Lake | 7:30 p.m.

Service Industry Night

We're celebrating the people who make it all happen in our communities every day. Restaurant, bar, and hospitality workers will enjoy special discounts on tickets, and an opportunity to network across industries.

Saturday, Sept. 19 | vs. FC Cincinnati | 7:30 p.m.

Noche Latina presented by Verizon

Celebrate the cultures, traditions and passion of Houston's vibrant Latina community with an evening of music, entertainment and soccer. Hispanic Heritage Month merchandise will be available in the Team Shop.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | vs. Sporting Kansas City | 7:30 p.m.

Noche de México presented by Verizon

The club continues its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations by honoring the traditions and culture of Mexico with special entertainment, in-stadium programming and Hispanic Heritage Month merchandise available in the Team Shop. Fans will receive a limited-edition luchador mask giveaway, courtesy of Verizon while supplies last.

Saturday, Oct. 17 | vs. FC Dallas | 7:30 p.m.

Ring of Honor Night presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates

A special celebration is planned for one of the club's biggest rivalry matches of the season. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned as the Dynamo prepare to announce the first inductee into the club's new Ring of Honor.

Saturday, Oct. 24 | vs. Minnesota United FC | 7:30 p.m.

Space City Night presented by DUDE WIPES

Houston's connection to innovation and space exploration takes center stage with themed entertainment and a special giveaway. New back-of-jersey sponsors DUDE Wipes will welcome fans in with out-of-this-world activations, including a visit from their famous mascot, Deuce.

Saturday, Nov. 7 | vs. St. Louis CITY SC | 6:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night powered by Shell Energy

The Dynamo will close the regular season by celebrating the best fans in Major League Soccer with special surprises throughout the evening. Fans attending the regular season finale will receive a wearable flag courtesy of Shell Energy while supplies last.

Single-match tickets for all Houston Dynamo home matches are available now through the club's ticketing platform. Fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure the best seats and arrive early to take advantage of limited-edition promotional items available throughout the remainder of the season. Fans can find deals on Houston Dynamo and Dash tickets, including discounts for military members and college students, the Houston Dynamo Family Four-Pack, and free tickets for non-profit organizations HERE.

For tickets, visit HoustonDynamoFC.com.







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