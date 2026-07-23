Nashville SC Defeats CF Montréal 1-0 for Fifth-Straight Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club won its club record fifth-straight MLS match and extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 10 (8W-0L-2D) with its 1-0 win over CF Montréal on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. Sam Surridge scored his 10 th MLS goal of the season and Brian Schwake recorded his second straight shutout.

Surridge from the spot: All-Star Sam Surridge scored his 10 th MLS goal of the season and fifth in five career appearances against CF Montréal. Surridge's 10 tallies lead Nashville SC and are tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Mr. Clean Sheet: First-year starter Brian Schwake became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to register eight shutouts in the team's first 16 regular season matches of a season. The All-Star keeper leads MLS in wins with 12 and is second in clean sheets with eight.

Protecting the fortress: At 8W-0L-1D, Nashville SC is the only unbeaten home team in MLS this season and is outscoring opponents 26-9 at GEODIS Park in league play.

Next up: Nashville SC will reach the midpoint of its MLS schedule when it visits Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

o has won a club record five-straight MLS matches

o is first place in MLS at 12W-1L-3D and 39 points

o is unbeaten in 10-straight MLS matches at 8W-0L-2D

o is unbeaten in 21 of 24 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)

o is 15W-3L-6D across all competitions this season

o is 8W-0L-1D at GEODIS Park in MLS this season

o is outscoring opponents 25-9 at home in MLS this season

o is outscoring opponents 33-11 in MLS and 42-14 across all competitions this season

o has never lost to CF Montréal at home (5W-0L-2D)

o is 7W-1L-4D all-time vs. CF Montréal

Reed Baker-Whiting did not dress due to injury

Cristian Espinoza did not dress due to injury

Warren Madrigal did not dress due to injury

Sam Surridge

o scored his team-leading 10 th MLS goal of the season (eighth career MLS penalty kick conversion)

o has five goals in five career matches versus CF Montréal

o earned Man of the Match honors

Brian Schwake

o made two saves and recorded his eighth MLS shutout of the season

o became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to keep a clean sheet in eight of the team's first 16 regular season matches

Patrick Yazbek did not dress due to injury

Box score:

Nashville SC (12W-1L-3D) vs. CF Montréal (4W-9L-3D)

July 22, 2026 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 1

MTL: 0

Scoring Summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 68'

Discipline:

NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 86'

MTL: Prince Owusu (Caution) 90 + 7'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 57'); Matthew Corcoran (Charles-Emile Brunet 90'), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 66'), Eddi Tagseth (Bryan Acosta 66'); Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar (C), Shak Mohammed (Jack Maher 89')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Woobens Pacius, Thomas Williams, Jordan Knight

MTL starters: Sebastian Breza; Dawid Bugaj, Jalen Neal (Efrain Morales 74'), Brayan Vera, Luca Petrasso; Matty Longstaff, Fabian Herbers (Daniel Rios 74'), Victor Loturi; Prince Owusu (C), Noah Streit (Olger Escober 82'), Hennadii Synchuk

Substitutes: Samsy Keita, Brandan Craig, Samuel Piette, Dagur Thorhallsson, Frankie Amaya, Ivan Losenko,

Match officials:

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

AR1: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

AR2: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

4TH: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Ekaterina (Katja) Koroleva

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny

MEDIA RESOURCES:

Nashville SC press conference footage can be found here

Nashville SC match photos can be found here

Match box score can be found here

Nashville SC Media Center with news, b-roll from training, match notes, other video and photo resources

The official club hashtag when referring to Nashville SC on social media is #EveryoneN







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.