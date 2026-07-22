Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Daniel Sumalla

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy graduate Daniel Sumalla to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options to extend the contract through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. The defender becomes the 14th Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team.

Sumalla, 19, signs a First Team contract after featuring in matchday squads for three 2026 MLS regular season matches while on short-term loans from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami II.

Sumalla made his professional debut in May 2025, earning a spot in the starting XI for Inter Miami II's MLS NEXT Pro regular season matchup against Philadelphia Union II. He went on to feature in all 17 matches for the side that season, establishing himself as a consistent presence in defense. In 2026, the young center back recorded 10 more appearances, featuring as part of the XI in all 10 matches.

Born in Miami, Sumalla relocated to Catalonia, Spain, at just one year old before returning to the United States in 2018. He developed through local clubs prior to joining the Inter Miami CF Academy's U-17 squad in 2024. After progressing to the U-19s the following year, Sumalla quickly earned promotion to Inter Miami CF II, continuing his rapid rise within the Club's pathway.







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