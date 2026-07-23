Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt
Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
STORYLINES:
GETTING BACK ON TRACK: San Jose is 10-3-2 (34 GF, 15 GA) in MLS play and tied on 32 points for first in both the Western Conference standings with Vancouver, but are second to the 'Caps due to goal differential. Meanwhile, Orlando is 4-9-2 with 14 points (23 GF, 44 GA) and are 12th in the East.
TIMO vs. GRIZI: Both teams' newest Designated Players, SJ's Timo Werner and Orlando City's Antoine Griezmann, have faced each other four times in Europe, but never at club level. All four meetings took place internationally, with Werner's Germany going 0-2-2 against Griezmann's France. Griezmann also holds the edge in individual goals 2-1.
WEST MEETS EAST: The Quakes take on Orlando for just the eighth time in club history. San Jose is looking for its first result since August 31, 2019, when San Jose beat Orlando 3-0 at home. The Black and Blue opened its series history against Orlando with results in four of its first five matches (1-1-3).
NEW FACES: The Earthquakes were busy during the break, acquiring Scotland World Cup starting goalkeeper Angus Gunn through 2029-30 and Australian A-League Golden Boot co-winner Luka Jovanović through 2027-28 with an option for 2028-29.
HISTORIC START: The Quakes' 10-3-2 league start is the best in club history after 15 games, eclipsing the start in 2012 (9-3-3), which ended in San Jose capturing the Supporters' Shield. This season, the Quakes won nine of its first 10 MLS matches to open the season, the first time in the post-shootout era that an MLS team has done so.
LEAP IN PROGRESS: San Jose already sits on 32 points in May-something that didn't occur until Aug. 9 of last season. With just one more league win, they will have already matched the 2025 campaign's total of 11.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026
- Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
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