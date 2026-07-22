Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Wednesday Night at Q2 Stadium
Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC takes on Austin FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Sounders FC currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-4-3). Austin is in 14th place in the West with 14 points (3-7-5). Wednesday will be the 11th meeting between the two sides in MLS regular-season play. Sounders FC leads the series 5-2-3. Seattle and Austin split the regular-season series last year, each winning its respective home contest.
Nouhou is set to make his 300th all-competitions appearance for Seattle the next time he takes the field. The standout defender originally signed with Seattle in 2017 after joining the organization via Sounders FC 2.
Tacoma Defiance defender Gallatin Sandnes is available for selection for tonight's match via Short-Term Agreement.
Following Wendesday's match, the Rave Green stay on the road to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Evan Weston & Sacha Kljestan
Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Tony Cherchi
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
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Sounders FC line up for the National Anthem
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