Inclement Weather Protocol for Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







In the event of inclement weather at today's game versus San Diego FC, fans should refer only to official Rapids channels for updates, including ColoradoRapids.com/Weather, the Colorado Rapids App and social media @ColoradoRapids.

Please do not seek information from outside sources, as they may not be correct or up to date.

Live Updates Timeline

6:00 PM - We have entered into a severe weather delay at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. We have delayed the opening of gates. Once there are no further lightning strikes in the area, fans will be welcomed into the stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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