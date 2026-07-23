Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC 2 - 2 Atlanta United

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It was the tale of two halves for Charlotte FC in their return to play from the World Cup Break.

Despite a strong first half that featured two goals for the hosts, the game ended level at 2-2 and the points were shared between The Crown and Atlanta United FC.

Winger Kerwin Vargas got the party started in earnest when he netted Charlotte's first goal in the 16th minute.

Operating with speed after a timely defensive clearance, fellow forward Liel Abada delivered a tidy ball to striker Archie Goodwin. While Goodwin's shot was denied, Vargas handled it well on the ricochet and eventually found the back of the net.

Abada got in on the scoring action a bit later in the half.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood delivered a beautiful pass from right outside the box, which Abada then used his head to smash into the goal.

A truly remarkable save by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina far into first-half stoppage time preserved the hosts' lead.

KAH-LUCH Kahli https://t.co/uwEkka6pEN pic.twitter.com/Qnxvl5vNeR

- Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 23, 2026

The second half belonged to the visitors, however.

Atlanta pulled one back in the 57th minute off a header from Elías Báez. The visitors then drew level in the 77th minute when Miguel Almirón hit pay dirt.

An Idan Toklomati header effort narrowly missed in the 99th minute, which proved to be Charlotte's last shot at grabbing the three points.

The good news is Charlotte has a chance to rebound off the disappointing draw in just a few days.

The Crown return to action Saturday against Red Bull New York. The game is now set for 6:30pm EST from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

NEXT AT HOME

2026 MLS ALL-STAR GAME IN CHARLOTTE

Tickets for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime are now on sale.

Leagues Cup 2026

Charlotte FC will host three LIGA MX teams at Bank of America Stadium during Leagues Cup 2026. Tickets are now on sale.

Pumas UNAM - Tuesday, August 4, 8:00 PM

Atlas FC - Friday, August 7, 7:30 PM

CF Pachuca - Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 PM ET







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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