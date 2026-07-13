PayPal Park Epicenter Music Series to Host Back 2 the Bay on August 13

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the Habbas Law Epicenter at PayPal Park will host the hip-hop festival Back 2 the Bay on Thursday, Aug. 13. The event will be the first in the Epicenter Music Series, which will consist of ongoing musical performances at the Habbas Law Epicenter, the grass entertainment zone adjacent to the playing field at the north end of PayPal Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Back 2 the Bay touts performances by West Coast artists renowned both locally and nationally, headlined by SOB x RBE, P-Lo, 310Babii and Mistah F.A.B. The Epicenter Music Series further expands the venue's growing role as a destination for live entertainment, cultural celebrations and community gatherings in the South Bay.

Two ticket options will be available: General Admission and VIP. VIP ticket holders will receive access to dedicated restrooms, a private bar area and guaranteed closer proximity to the stage. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets via a special presale code starting on Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. PT. Single-game tickets will be available for sale HERE to the general public later that day at 1 p.m. PT, with a limited quantity of $25 tickets available.

Additional event information and ticket purchasing details will be available at sjearthquakes.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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