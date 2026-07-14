San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Preston Judd to New Contract

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed forward Preston Judd to a new contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2029-30.

Judd, 27, is enjoying a breakthrough season in 2026 with 13 goal contributions (11g/2a) in just 15 games (14 starts). His 11 goals, already a career high, are the most among all American players and are tied for fourth overall in MLS. He is tied for first among all players in goals scored in the run of play (11) and stands third or tied for third in the league in expected goals (10.23), headed goals (2) and shots on goal (27). Judd closed a strong first half of the season by scoring in four consecutive road games to tie a club record.

"We are pleased to re-sign Preston Judd," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "He has made very good progress over the past year and a half, and has had an impressive goal scoring record. We look forward to his continued progress and contributions to the San Jose Earthquakes. He is most deserving of a new contract."

A fan favorite who has coined the term "Grit FC" to describe the Quakes' rugged, clutch style of play, Judd etched his name into Black and Blue lore with his leap into the Seismic Union supporters' section following his game-winning goal over Vancouver Whitecaps FC last season.

"It feels great to re-sign with San Jose and commit to the Earthquakes for the foreseeable future," said Judd. "Getting an opportunity to be in an environment where people believe in me, from the coaches, to my teammates, and of course, the fans, has allowed me to grow as a player during my time here. Now I'm eager to make more memories with the Quakes for years to come."

The Las Vegas native earned two MLS Team of the Matchday honors last season and another three this season. Against San Diego FC on Matchday 6, Judd assisted on Niko Tsakiris' first goal and later scored his third goal of the season in a 3-0 win. On Matchday 9, he notched a brace to help lift the Quakes to a 5-1 drubbing of Austin FC. Most recently on Matchday 15, he netted twice once again to propel San Jose to a 3-1 triumph in Portland-their first-ever such road victory over the Timbers in MLS play.

The Quakes return to MLS play in full force Wednesday, July 22, when they host Orlando City SC at PayPal Park, followed by the 105th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium. The only way to guarantee admission to all remaining Earthquakes home games is by purchasing Half Season Tickets. Single-game tickets can be purchased.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign F Preston Judd to a new contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2029-30.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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