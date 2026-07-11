LA Galaxy Sign Five Player to Short-Term Agreements Ahead of Club Friendly on July 11

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed forward Eric Preston, midfielder Brett Phan, defenders Mason Vanney and Jose "Pepe" Magaña, and goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of the club's friendly match against Club América. This marks Magaña's second short-term call up of the season with the LA Galaxy, while Preston, Phan, Vanney, and Conlon each earn their first career first-team call up with the club.

Preston, 18, joined the LA Galaxy Academy in August 2024 and has quickly progressed through the club's development pathway. The forward helped lead the Galaxy U-19s to the 2024-25 MLS NEXT Cup championship, earned multiple U.S. Youth National Team call ups, and has trained regularly with Ventura County FC. Since making his debut for VCFC, Preston has recorded two goals and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Phan, 17, joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2018 and has developed through the club's youth system, becoming a two-time MLS NEXT Cup champion. The academy product has continued his progression with Ventura County FC, making nine appearances and recording an assist in the club's 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers II on May 10, 2026.

Vanney, 18, is a three-time MLS NEXT Cup champion who joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2022. Since making his debut for Ventura County FC in September 2025, Vanney has recorded one goal and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Magaña, 19, joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2021 and has emerged as a promising talent within the Galaxy system. Since making his debut for Ventura County FC, the Long Beach native has made 37 appearances across all competitions. Magaña also played a key role in the Galaxy U-17's MLS NEXT Cup championship run in 2024, scoring in the final and earning Tournament MVP honors. In 2026, Magaña has made 15 appearances for VCFC and scored in a 2-0 win over Real Monarchs on April 12.

Conlon, 23, was selected by the LA Galaxy with the 65th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and has made 15 appearances for Ventura County FC, recording three clean sheets. Prior to his professional career, Conlon played at the University of Kentucky after transferring from James Madison University, earning back-to-back Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Year honors and All-Sun Belt First Team recognition in 2024 and 2025.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of four Short-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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