Revolution Sign Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller to Multi-Year Extension

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution re-sign Homegrown defender Peyton Miller to a multi-year contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with an additional club option for 2029-30. Miller, a United States youth international currently in his third MLS campaign, has twice been selected to the MLS 22 Under 22 class as one of the league's top young players.

Miller, 18, has started six of his 12 regular season appearances for New England this season, already setting a career high with three goals. The Unionville, Conn. native, a member of the Revolution Pro Pathway since age 13, has seen minutes at both left back and left wing in 2026. Miller had a breakout season in 2025, logging 26 appearances with two goals and two assists as he was voted as the seventh-best player on last year's MLS 22 Under 22 list, his second straight selection. Across three MLS seasons, Miller owns five goals and three assists in 48 games played, 39 of them starts.

Signed as the 12th Homegrown Player in Revolution history in 2023, and the first from Connecticut, Miller was the youngest player in club history to ink an MLS contract. He and current teammate Diego Fagundez are the only Revolution players to sign with the first team at age 15. Miller made his MLS and Revolution debut on July 17, 2024, becoming the second-youngest player to both appear and start in MLS for the Revolution. He also became the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to register an assist in September 2024.

"Peyton Miller is one of the most promising players our Pro Pathway has produced and a tremendous example to all the young players rising through our program today," said Revolution General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Tierney. "Peyton has been a reliable presence in our first team for more than two years and he is still maturing as a player each and every day. We are excited to help continue his development here at the club he grew up supporting."

On the international stage, Miller has collected over 20 appearances for U.S. youth national teams across various age levels. He was selected to the roster for the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup and later featured for Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, helping the Stars & Stripes reach the quarterfinal round. Most recently, Miller was called up to the U.S. Under-21 side for a May 2026 training camp in Slovenia.

After a break for the FIFA World Cup, the Revolution are set to resume the MLS regular season with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. New England will then welcome Atlanta United FC to Foxborough on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to every Revolution match and 2027 Season Memberships are available now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution re-sign defender Peyton Miller to multi-year contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season, with an additional club option for 2029-30.

#25 PEYTON MILLER

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Weight: 154

Hometown: Unionville, Conn.

Date of Birth: 11/8/2007 (Unionville, Conn.)

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed as the 12th Homegrown Player in Revolution history, the first from Connecticut, on June 12, 2023.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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