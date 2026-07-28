New York City FC Acquires Forward Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos on Loan from SE Palmeiras
Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that it has acquired Forward Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos on loan from Brazilian side SE Palmeiras through the 2026 season. The Club has an option to purchase Luighi at the end of the season. The Forward joins the Club as Major League Soccer's U22 initiative.
The Brazilian arrives to New York City after making 45 appearances, scoring five goals, and tallying one assist across all-competitions with Palmeiras over the last three seasons. The 20-year-old has featured across four competitions for Palmeiras during the 2026 season, recording a goal in the second leg of the Club's Copa do Brasil Round of 32 win, helping Palmeiras advance to the Round of 16 in the competition. The Brazilian has made appearances in the Copa Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and played a supporting role in Palmeiras' Campeonato Paulista title-winning campaign.
"We're excited to welcome Luighi to New York City FC," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "Luighi adds another attacking threat to our front line, which will be crucial in the back half of the season."
Before debuting for the First Team in July 2024, the Forward spent three seasons with Palmeiras U-20 side, making 32 appearances, recording 15 goals, and providing six assists. At the 2025 U-20 Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian tallied two goals and two assists across the tournament, guiding Palmeiras' U-20 team to a Final appearance.
"I'm really happy to be joining New York City FC," said Forward Luighi. "From the first conversation with the Club, I knew this was a great opportunity for me. I'm excited to work with the coaching staff, meet my new teammates, and continue developing as a player. I'll give everything I have every day to help the team, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans for the first time."
The Forward has represented Brazil with the U-17s and U-20s, scoring five goals across eight youth appearances. The Brazilian featured at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, scoring a goal in the Brazil's Round of 16 win over Ecuador in 2023, helping the team advance to the Quarterfinals of the tournament.
Transaction: New York City FC acquire on loan Forward Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos from Brazilian side SE Palmeiras through the 2026 season.
Name: Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos
Date Of Birth: April 30, 2006
Age: 20
Position: Forward
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 180lbs
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Previous Club: SE Palmeiras
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New York City FC forward Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos
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