Christopher Morales Records Three Assists in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Chicago Fire Academy midfielder Christopher Morales and the East All-Stars defeated the West 6-1 in the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate held on Monday, July 27 at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina. Morales was a key contributor to his side's victory, recording three assists in an offensive outburst that saw five goals in the first half.

Morales was named a starter by East head coach Jordan Melia prior to the match, playing in his natural central midfield role. The Academy midfielder made a key contribution just six minutes in when he swung the ball out to an open Oscar Avilez on the left wing. The D.C. United Homegrown forward turned the pass into a goal to put the East All-Stars in the lead.

After Columbus Crew academy forward Jamil Danjaji made the score 2-0 in favor of the East. Morales converted his second assist of the night. The Chicago native sparked a counterattack by sending a long ball from his half into the path of Nashville SC academy winger Liam Stribling, who sprinted towards goal and finished far post to score a third goal just 12 minutes in. Following the conclusion of a cooling break, Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy) tallied the fourth goal of the half for the East.

The East All-Stars completed an insurmountable 5-0 lead with aplomb shortly before halftime. Stribling collected a wayward cross in the box before lofting to Morales near the penalty spot, who chested the ball down and feigned towards goal. But the midfielder slyly backheeled the ball instead, leaving a wide-open shot for Avilez to turn his second goal and Morales' third assist that put the finishing touches on their performances. The sides traded goals in the second half with different players on the pitch to finish the match 6-1 in front of an East-friendly crowd outside Charlotte.

The three-assist night is the first for any Chicago Fire Academy player in the five-year history of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Morales was the fourth consecutive Academy player to appear in the annual showcase of the best of MLS NEXT, following Michael Nesci (2023), Vitaliy Hlyut (2024), and Robert Turdean (2025). The Chicago native has been a regular contributor in Academy matches and the U.S. Boys' National Teams at the U-15 and U-16 level. He previously made his Chicago Fire FC II debut against Atlanta United 2 on June 6.

2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - GAME NOTES

1 2 T

East 5 1 6

West 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

EAST - Oscar Avilez (D.C. United), 6'

EAST - Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew), 8'

EAST - Liam Stribling (Nashville SC), 12'

EAST - Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy), 30'

EAST - Oscar Avilez (D.C. United), 38'

EAST - Daniel Brown (Charlotte FC), 78'

WEST - Easton Wilson (Real Salt Lake), 82'

MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP

East All-Star Oscar Avilez (D.C. United)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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