D.C. United Homegrown Oscar Avilez Scores Two Goals in the First Half Earning the Club's First MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP Honors
Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The fifth edition of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate saw the East squad record a convincing 6-1 victory against the West at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Charlotte, North Carolina. With two goals in the first half to spark the win, D.C. United Homegrown forward Oscar Avilez was named the game's Most Valuable Player, becoming the first player in club history to win the award.
The East turned in a dominant first half that started with a goal from D.C. United winger Oscar Avilez in the sixth minute. They doubled their advantage two minutes later when Columbus Crew and U.S. Youth National Team striker Jamil Danjaji got behind the defense and slid home a right-footed finish. The goals kept coming for the East as Chicago Fire FC midfielder Christopher Morales picked out Nashville SC's Liam Stribling with a perfect long ball, which Stribling slotted home. The East finished off a dominant first half with their fourth goal from Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy) and Avilez adding a fifth just before halftime.
In the second half, hometown star and Charlotte FC academy forward Daniel Brown got on the scoresheet with a rocket from outside the box to send the home crowd into a frenzy for the East squad. Easton Wilson (Real Salt Lake) ended the shutout for the West squad as he latched onto a ball, got behind the East defense and snuck home a near-post finish. The win marked the East MLS NEXT All-Star team's fifth consecutive victory.
2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - GAME NOTES
1 2 T
East 5 1 6
West 0 1 1
Scoring Summary
EAST - Oscar Avilez (D.C. United), 6'
EAST - Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew), 8'
EAST - Liam Stribling (Nashville SC), 12'
EAST - Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy), 30'
EAST - Oscar Avilez (D.C. United), 38'
EAST - Daniel Brown (Charlotte FC), 78'
WEST - Easton Wilson (Real Salt Lake), 82'
MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP
East All-Star Oscar Avilez (D.C. United)
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D.C. United homegrown Oscar Avil Ez
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