Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $300,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has acquired $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2027 GAM, from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for the Discovery Priority over Carlo Holse.

Additionally, the Union could acquire an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met are met.

The Union return to MLS play on Saturday, August 1 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV) when they take on Atlanta United FC at Subaru Park.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire guaranteed $150,000 in 2026 GAM, $50,000 in 2027 GAM, and up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, in exchange for the Discovery Priority over Carlo Holse to St. Louis CITY SC







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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