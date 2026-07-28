Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $300,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC
Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has acquired $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2027 GAM, from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for the Discovery Priority over Carlo Holse.
Additionally, the Union could acquire an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met are met.
The Union return to MLS play on Saturday, August 1 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV) when they take on Atlanta United FC at Subaru Park.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire guaranteed $150,000 in 2026 GAM, $50,000 in 2027 GAM, and up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, in exchange for the Discovery Priority over Carlo Holse to St. Louis CITY SC
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