LAFC Loans Defender Artem Smoliakov to FC Kharkiv

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has loaned defender Artem Smoliakov to FC Kharkiv of the Ukrainian Premier League. The loan, which includes a purchase option, begins immediately and runs through June 2027.

"Artem is a well-regarded young defender whose contributions and development are highly valued at the club," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "This loan will benefit him and the club by providing the opportunity for him to earn regular minutes with an ambitious team. We are excited to follow his development and wish him nothing but success during this loan."

Smoliakov signed with the Black & Gold from Polissya Zhytomyr of the Ukrainian Premier League in February 2025 as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative. In his time with LAFC, Smoliakov made 15 starts in 31 regular-season appearances while logging 1,301 minutes, one goal and three assists. He made a further two post-season appearances as well as one appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, three in the 2025 Leagues Cup, and three in this season's Concacaf Champions Cup.

Previously, the 23-year-old spent a season and a half with Ukrainian Premier League team Polissya Zhytomyr, where he made over 40 appearances across all competitions, including domestic cup and UEFA Cup qualifying matches.

The Baranivka, Ukraine native initially broke through the youth ranks of FC Dnipro before turning professional with FC Inhulets Petrove and making his debut against Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021. He made over 30 appearances for Inhulets, scoring two goals.

At the youth international level, Smoliakov earned his first cap with Ukraine's U-21 team in 2023 and has since gone on to make eight more appearances for his country at the U-21 level. Most recently, he helped Ukraine qualify for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

TRANSACTION: LAFC loans defender Artem Smoliakov to FC Kharkiv through June 2027 with an option to purchase.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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