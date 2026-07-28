Portland Timbers and Stumptown Coffee Launch Limited-Edition, Co-Branded Coffee and Merchandise Collection

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers and Stumptown Coffee are launching a limited-edition collection of co-branded coffee and merchandise, it was announced today. The collaboration brings together two iconic Portland brands to celebrate local craftsmanship, community and Stumptown's role as the Official Coffee Partner of the Portland Timbers.

"Stumptown is part of Portland's fabric, and this partnership is a natural fit for our club and our supporters," said Heather Davis, CEO of the Portland Timbers. "We're excited to work with another homegrown brand to create something that feels distinctly Portland and gives fans a new way to celebrate the Timbers in their everyday routines."

The collection will include a special edition whole bean coffee, ceramic mug, coasters, patches, postcards, and stickers. Products will be available for a limited time on Stumptown's website and at Stumptown cafes in Portland. The special edition coffee and select merchandise will also be available at Stumptown's PDX airport locations.

"Stumptown is thrilled to partner with the Portland Timbers-two local originals coming together in celebration of the city we love," Stumptown Product Manager John Olson shared. "This collaboration, including our limited-time coffee beans and merch, is about supporting our team, fueling the Timbers Army, and sharing the best of Portland in every detail."

A longstanding partner of the club, Stumptown Coffee Roasters is one of Portland's most iconic coffee brands and a pioneer of the city's renowned specialty coffee scene.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.