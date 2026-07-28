Revolution Defender Ilay Feingold Granted U.S. Green Card

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Ilay Feingold has been granted a U.S. Green Card and will be classified as a domestic player on the club's roster effective immediately.

Obtaining a Green Card designates an individual as a lawful permanent resident of the United States. Under Major League Soccer roster rules, Feingold will now be classified as a domestic player, providing the Revolution with additional roster flexibility given the limited number of international roster slots allotted to each club.

Feingold, a 21-year-old outside back signed via the MLS U22 Initiative, placed at No. 17 on the MLS 22 Under 22 list after his debut season in 2025. The Netanya, Israel native has tallied four goals and five assists in 38 regular season appearances with the Revolution, 34 of them starts. He started in eight of his nine appearances this season before being sidelined with an ankle injury. Before moving to MLS, the defender recorded 49 games played for Maccabi Haifa, including six appearances in European competitions.

At the international level, Feingold has been capped twice by the Israel Men's National Team, in addition to dozens of appearances at various youth levels. In 2024, Feingold started all three matches in group play at the Olympic Games in Paris. The previous year, he helped the Israel U-20s finish third at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, after placing as runner-up in the 2022 UEFA Under-19 European Championship.

The Revolution are back in action this Saturday, August 1 to take on CF Montreal at Stade Saputo, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airing live on Apple TV in English, Spanish and French. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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