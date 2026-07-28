Youth Fútbol Night Presented by Lowe's Takes over Nu Stadium on August 1

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF 2026 Theme Nights at Nu Stadium carry on, this time around with Youth Fútbol Night presented by Lowe's taking over our home this upcoming Saturday, Aug. 1!

Show up and support the boys in our next home game as we face Columbus Crew, with Lowe's providing matchday entertainment including exclusive giveaways, pre-match performances, and more.

Limited Tickets Remaining

A limited number of tickets for Youth Fútbol Night presented by Lowe's can still be secured HERE!

T-Shirt Giveaway Courtesy of Lowe's

The first 10,000 fans to walk through the Nu Stadium gates will receive a limited-edition co-branded t-shirt courtesy of theme night presenter Lowe's.

Activations in the Baptist Health Fan Zone (Opens at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Arrive early to indulge in the different activations from Club partners in the Baptist Health Fan Zone starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Don't miss these special Youth Futbol Night Lowe's Activations:

Lowe's Bucket Challenge with special prizes

FREE Lowe's custom popsicles

Face Painting

Giant Messi Inflatables

And more giveaways!

Lowe's Terrace Activations

Stop by the Lowe's Terrace located on the West concourse for the best pre-match lounge destination for fans, including giveaways, photo ops and a live DJ setting the vibe for the night. The first 300 MyLowe's Rewards members will receive a free scarf and cooling towel. Just click the link HERE and show your confirmation email to the staff at the terrace!

Pre-Match National Anthem Performance

Don't miss acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Leslie Grace, a Premio Lo Nuestro winner and Billboard Latin Music Award and Latin Grammy Award nominee, as she performs the national anthem!

Limited Edition Retail Merch at the Official Inter Miami CF Store

On Saturday, fans will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition Lowe's x IMCF Pink Mini Buckets exclusively at the Official Team Store at Nu Stadium!

Youth Fútbol Night | Uruguayan Heritage Night

The summer is wrapping up, but fútbol is not! Inter Miami CF hosts its second youth fútbol night of the season, recognizing South Florida's young footballers.

Additionally, the evening presents a special celebration of the rich Uruguayan culture that is an integral part of South Florida.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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