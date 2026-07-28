Youth Fútbol Night Presented by Lowe's Takes over Nu Stadium on August 1
Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF 2026 Theme Nights at Nu Stadium carry on, this time around with Youth Fútbol Night presented by Lowe's taking over our home this upcoming Saturday, Aug. 1!
Show up and support the boys in our next home game as we face Columbus Crew, with Lowe's providing matchday entertainment including exclusive giveaways, pre-match performances, and more.
Limited Tickets Remaining
A limited number of tickets for Youth Fútbol Night presented by Lowe's can still be secured HERE!
T-Shirt Giveaway Courtesy of Lowe's
The first 10,000 fans to walk through the Nu Stadium gates will receive a limited-edition co-branded t-shirt courtesy of theme night presenter Lowe's.
Activations in the Baptist Health Fan Zone (Opens at 4:30 p.m. ET)
Arrive early to indulge in the different activations from Club partners in the Baptist Health Fan Zone starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Don't miss these special Youth Futbol Night Lowe's Activations:
Lowe's Bucket Challenge with special prizes
FREE Lowe's custom popsicles
Face Painting
Giant Messi Inflatables
And more giveaways!
Lowe's Terrace Activations
Stop by the Lowe's Terrace located on the West concourse for the best pre-match lounge destination for fans, including giveaways, photo ops and a live DJ setting the vibe for the night. The first 300 MyLowe's Rewards members will receive a free scarf and cooling towel. Just click the link HERE and show your confirmation email to the staff at the terrace!
Pre-Match National Anthem Performance
Don't miss acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Leslie Grace, a Premio Lo Nuestro winner and Billboard Latin Music Award and Latin Grammy Award nominee, as she performs the national anthem!
Limited Edition Retail Merch at the Official Inter Miami CF Store
On Saturday, fans will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition Lowe's x IMCF Pink Mini Buckets exclusively at the Official Team Store at Nu Stadium!
Youth Fútbol Night | Uruguayan Heritage Night
The summer is wrapping up, but fútbol is not! Inter Miami CF hosts its second youth fútbol night of the season, recognizing South Florida's young footballers.
Additionally, the evening presents a special celebration of the rich Uruguayan culture that is an integral part of South Florida.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Inter Miami CF
- Youth Fútbol Night Presented by Lowe's Takes over Nu Stadium on August 1 - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Transfers Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York City FC Acquires Forward Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos on Loan from SE Palmeiras - New York City FC
- D.C. United Homegrown Oscar Avilez Scores Two Goals in the First Half Earning the Club's First MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP Honors - D.C. United
- Revolution Defender Ilay Feingold Granted U.S. Green Card - New England Revolution
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- Christopher Morales Records Three Assists in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Chicago Fire FC
- Hyundai and Inter Miami CF Drive Forward Multi-Year Partnership - Inter Miami CF
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- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game
- Youth Fútbol Night Presented by Lowe's Takes over Nu Stadium on August 1
- Hyundai and Inter Miami CF Drive Forward Multi-Year Partnership
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on September 16
- Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday