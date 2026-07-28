Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC FACES CHARLOTTE FC IN RETURN TO SOLDIER FIELD FOLLOWING WORLD CUP BREAK

Chicago Fire FC makes its long-awaited return to Soldier Field to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday, August 1. Kickoff on the lakefront is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

After a postponed homecoming match at the lakefront, the Fire opened the second half of the season with two consecutive road matches against the 2025 Eastern Conference finalists: Inter Miami CF and New York City FC.

Following a 3-2 loss in South Florida on July 22, Chicago traveled to the Bronx for a road match against New York City on Saturday, July 25. The hosts scored first before Anton Salétros sent a free kick into the box that deflected into the path of Joel Waterman, who leveled the score with his left foot. But New York City reclaimed the lead in the 29th minute, adding a third to secure the final scoreline in the 40th minute before its defense finished off the match.

Charlotte opened the second half with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United FC at Bank of America Stadium, before playing across the Hudson River in Harrison against Red Bull New York. Despite being outshot 23-5 by New York, two goals scored before the quarter hour mark were all Charlotte FC needed in a 2-0 clean sheet on the road.

Match Information

Chicago Fire FC (8-6-2, 26 points) vs. Charlotte FC (7-6-4, 25 points)

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CLT: (3-5-0)

Last Match vs. CLT: June 28, 2025 (3-2 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Match at CLT: May 17, 2025 (4-1 W) - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, N.C. (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Saturday night's matchup will be the ninth between Chicago and Charlotte in regular season play and first of 2026. Charlotte leads the all-time series 5-3-0, but the Fire took both matches in 2025 with a combined score of 7-3.

Philip Zinckernagel was named an MLS All-Star for the second time in as many seasons with Chicago. The winger is the first Fire player to be named to two consecutive MLS All-Star Games since Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Bakary Soumare in the 2008 and 2009 editions.

Zinckernagel also leads all current Fire players with three goal contributions in two matches against Charlotte, scoring and assisting in the last match against the Queen City, a 3-2 win at Soldier Field on June 28, 2025. Robin Lod, Jonathan Bamba and Mauricio Pineda each have a goal in the series, with Lod also having two assists in the only match he played against the Crown in 2024.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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