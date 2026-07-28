Whitecaps FC Transfers Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough FC

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has transferred midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to English Championship side Middlesbrough FC. As part of the agreement, Whitecaps FC will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future transfer.

"Through his development at our club and his consistent performances, it was only natural that Sebastian attracted interest from several clubs," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We have been in open and ongoing discussions with Sebastian and his representatives about his future. It was always clear that if the right opportunity to move to Europe presented itself, he wanted the chance to pursue that challenge. At the same time, we shared the understanding that if the timing wasn't right, we would continue working together on his long-term future with our club."

Berhalter, 25, first joined Whitecaps FC as a 20-year-old in February 2022 from Columbus Crew for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM), and up to $50,000 in conditional GAM. The American midfielder went on to make 112 starts in 167 appearances across all competitions (fifth most in the club's MLS era), recording 20 goals and 34 assists (second most in the club's MLS era, ninth all-time). During this time, Berhalter helped Whitecaps FC win four consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025), reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, and capture the 2025 MLS Western Conference Championship.

"Sebastian joined us at a pivotal stage of his young career, and through his hard work and dedication, he earned every opportunity with both club and country," added Schuster. "We are incredibly proud of what he has accomplished and the role he has played in our success. His journey is another strong example of the pathway we provide for players with the right mentality, discipline, and work ethic to reach the highest level. Everyone at the club is grateful for Sebastian's contributions during his time in Vancouver, and we wish him every success in this next chapter of his career.

"We have been preparing for this possibility for some time. As we have consistently done in the past, we will use the resources available to us to strengthen the squad in key areas. Our focus remains on building a balanced, competitive roster with the depth required for the challenges ahead as we pursue our ambition of bringing more trophies to our supporters."

Individually, Berhalter was named to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI and 2025 MLS Best XI, was selected to the MLS All-Star team in 2025 and 2026, and earned the club's 2024 Humanitarian of the Year, 2024 Jock MacDonald Unsung Hero, and 2025 Whitecaps FC Player of the Year.

"I am so thankful to all the fans, staff, coaches, management, and my teammates," added Berhalter. "I've called this place home for the last four and a half years, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. The memories and the relationships I've built here will last a lifetime and seeing how much this club has grown makes me so proud. I'm incredibly grateful that this club took me in as a boy and helped me grow into a young man. I'll be a Whitecap forever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything."

Through his rise at club level, Berhalter was first called up to the United States men's national team ahead of last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, registering two assists and helping his country reach the final. He would later score his first international goal in a 5-1 win over Uruguay in the November window, before earning a spot on the host nation United States roster at this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™. He made his mark at the tournament, becoming the first ever MLS player to record both a goal and an assist in a World Cup match, doing so against Türkiye in the United States group stage match.

TRANSACTION: On July 28, 2026, Whitecaps FC transfer midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to English Championship side Middlesbrough FC.







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