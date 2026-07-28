Mayor Mamdani, DYCD, New York City FC and City in the Community Launch New Sports and Technology Challenge for Young New Yorkers

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - As New York City celebrates the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), New York City FC and City in the Community today announced the launch of the New York City Sports and Technology Innovation Challenge, a new citywide initiative that will introduce hundreds of young people to careers at the intersection of sports, innovation and technology.

Offered through the City's Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), the challenge brings students together in teams to develop ideas that expand access to soccer, improve public infrastructure and imagine the future of sports in New York City.

Over six weeks, participants will collaborate with industry leaders from government, education, technology and sports.

The challenge is part of the Mamdani administration's broader effort to ensure the World Cup leaves a lasting legacy for New Yorkers. In recent weeks, the administration has announced plans to transform 50 school blocks into World Cup field days, add 4,000 hours of play on City athletic fields, open five soccer pitches overnight throughout the tournament and expand free opportunities for young people to play the game.

"The World Cup is inspiring our young people, not just to perfect their stepover but to imagine the next great sports stadium, design soccer fields that combat climate change, build new platforms to connect their friends to matches, and much more," said Mayor Mamdani. "This new Summer Youth Employment Program will help create the next generation of architects, engineers, and scientists right here in New York City, kicking off lifelong careers that will change the world long after the final whistle blows."

"SYEP is about helping young people see what is possible for their future, and especially in their city" said DYCD Commissioner Sandra Escamilla-Davies. "Through this partnership with New York City FC and City in the Community, SYEP participants will gain exposure to emerging industries, build workforce-ready skills, and apply their creativity to challenges that matter in their own neighborhoods. We are excited for them to be involved in such an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime event with the World Cup this summer."

"New York City FC's commitment to this city extends far beyond the pitch, and City in the Community is central to how we deliver on that commitment," said Jennifer O'Sullivan, New York City FC COO. "Investing in young people is also an investment in the future of our industry. This Challenge gives SYEP participants the chance to build skills, think entrepreneurially, and explore real career pathways in sports, technology, live events, and community impact. We are proud to work alongside Mayor Mamdani and DYCD to help ensure this historic moment creates lasting opportunity for young New Yorkers."

"City in the Community exists to turn the power of soccer into meaningful opportunities for young New Yorkers," said Bailee Eaglin, Executive Director of City in the Community. "This challenge builds on our experience bringing together youth development, curriculum-based learning, academic and community partners, and workforce pathways. Our goal is to ensure young people across all five boroughs have the tools, access, and support to help shape the legacy of this moment."

Funded and designed by City in the Community, the nonprofit foundation supported by New York City FC, and delivered in partnership with DYCD, the initiative began on July 6 and will run for six weeks.

Participants are working with New York City FC professionals and faculty from New York University's (NYU) School of Professional Studies to explore topics including Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, the globalization of sports, artificial intelligence and careers across the sports industry.

Students will tackle projects such as:

Smart Stadium of the Future: Design a stadium and transportation system that allows more than 50,000 fans to travel to games efficiently and sustainably.

Sports for All: Create a digital platform connecting young people and communities to sports opportunities across New York City.

Innovative Community Spaces: Design inclusive, climate-resilient public spaces that expand access to recreation and athletics. Students may also propose projects of their own in coordination with their SYEP providers.

The New York City Sports and Technology Innovation Challenge is designed to become an annual SYEP initiative that connects young New Yorkers to internships, paid work experience and long-term careers in sports, technology, live events and community development.

SYEP is the nation's largest youth employment program, providing paid summer work experiences and career exploration opportunities for young people across New York City. Research has linked participation in SYEP to improved school attendance, stronger workforce outcomes and lower rates of incarceration. A 2021 study found participation reduced the likelihood of arrest by 17% overall and felony arrests by 23%. Participants are also significantly less likely to be incarcerated in New York State more than five years after completing the program.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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