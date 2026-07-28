Hyundai and Inter Miami CF Drive Forward Multi-Year Partnership

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - Hyundai Motor America and Inter Miami CF t oday announced a multi-year partnership naming Hyundai the Club's Official Mainstream Automotive Partner, an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF, and a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park. Through the partnership, Hyundai will be integrated across Nu Stadium and Miami Freedom Park, the Club's 131-acre mixed-use destination in Miami anchored by the new world-class stadium.

The partnership brings together Hyundai's commitment to innovation, mobility, and community impact with Inter Miami CF's growing global fútbol platform and expanding South Florida fan base.

"Hyundai is proud to partner with Inter Miami CF, one of the most dynamic and globally recognized clubs in soccer, as the team begins an exciting new chapter at Miami Freedom Park," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai has long believed in the power of soccer to bring people together, and as a longtime FIFA partner, we are proud to build on the momentum of this summer of soccer alongside Inter Miami CF. Together, we have an opportunity to connect with one of the most passionate soccer communities in the country, engage fans in meaningful ways, and further our commitment to children and families across South Florida through Hyundai Hope On Wheels."

"Great partnerships are built on shared values, and Hyundai's commitment to progress and making a positive impact aligns with the vision of Inter Miami CF," said Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami CF. "As we continue to drive the growth of our Club and bring the vision for Miami Freedom Park to life, we are proud to partner with a global brand that has a longstanding reputation for looking ahead and challenging what's possible. Together, we will deliver meaningful experiences for our fans, make a difference in our community, and continue moving forward."

Hyundai Brand Integrations

As part of the partnership, Hyundai will receive prominent brand integration across Nu Stadium and Miami Freedom Park. The East Club at Nu Stadium will be named the Hyundai Club, establishing Hyundai's presence within one of the venue's premier hospitality spaces. Hyundai will also serve as the entitlement partner of the Hyundai Garage, a signature parking structure at Miami Freedom Park recognized for its iconic heron façade.

Community Impact Through Hyundai Hope On Wheels

The partnership will also connect on-field performance with community impact. For every Inter Miami CF goal scored during the regular season, Hyundai will donate to Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Hyundai's nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer. The initiative will transform each regular-season goal into an opportunity to support children facing cancer.

Fan Engagement

Hyundai and Inter Miami CF will also engage supporters year-round through fan-focused initiatives, including original digital content, sweepstakes, matchday activations, and experiences designed to bring fans closer to Inter Miami CF and the Hyundai brand.

Hyundai joins a growing roster of strategic partners supporting Inter Miami CF and Miami Freedom Park as the Club enters a new chapter in Miami. Anchored by Nu Stadium, Miami Freedom Park is designed to deliver a year-round destination for fútbol, live entertainment, dining, retail, community programming, and fan experiences. Fans can be part of the excitement by securing tickets and experiencing the passion firsthand.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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