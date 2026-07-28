Inter Miami CF Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy goalkeeper Levi Williams represented the Club at the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, capping off a memorable experience that included training alongside the league's top youth talents before helping the East defeat the West with a 6-1 result on Monday night.

Ahead of the match, Williams participated in several MLS NEXT All-Star training sessions and also shared a special moment with Inter Miami CF First Team midfielder Yannick Bright during a joint MLS NEXT and MLS All-Star event.

In the East vs. West showdown, Williams earned the start in goal for the East and kept a clean sheet during the opening 45 minutes before making way at halftime. The East went on to secure a commanding 6-1 victory.

Williams became the eighth Inter Miami CF Academy player to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in only five years, following in the footsteps of Israel Boatwright, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Kobi Thomas (2022), Tyler Hall (2023), Cai McLean (2024), and Quinton John and Nash Dearmin (2025).

The 16-year-old shotstopper has enjoyed a fantastic year having featured multiple times for the Trinidad and Tobago youth ranks, including a participation in the 2026 Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup where he registered two clean sheets in four matches. Notably, Williams made his professional debut with the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II in a match against Carolina Core FC where Williams made six saves and stopped two penalties in the shootout to help the team secure two points.

This new achievement highlights Williams' development and our Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2026

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