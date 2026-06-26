Minnesota United Signs Defender Devin Padelford to Contract Extension
Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed Homegrown defender Devin Padelford to a contract extension through the 2028/29 season, with a club option for 2029/30.
"Minnesota - these past five years, you've made this place unforgettable for a hometown kid like me; I couldn't be more excited to keep this journey going with you all," said defender Devin Padelford. "I want to send a huge thank you to my family, coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way, and I am truly looking forward to singing more "Wonderwall" together."
"Devin has earned this opportunity through his dedication, resilience, and commitment to continuous improvement. Congratulations to Devin, his family, and all of the coaches and staff who have played a role in his development along our player pathway," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "From our Academy to MNUFC2 and now the First Team, he has taken important steps forward at every stage of his journey. Devin's experiences over the past year have helped accelerate his growth, and we believe his best football is still ahead of him. We are excited to extend his future with the club and look forward to seeing him continue to develop, compete, and contribute to Minnesota United's success in the years ahead."
Devin Padelford joined Minnesota United as the club's third Homegrown Player in 2022. Originally a left-footed attacker, Padelford switched to defense when he joined the club's Academy in 2021. Since then, the defender has made 55 First-Team game appearances (28 starts) in almost 2,800 minutes played with Minnesota United across all competitions.
Padelford notably made his First-Team debut during U.S. Open Cup action, playing seven minutes as a substitute against Union Omaha on May 25, 2022. That same year, he also featured as a second-half substitute against Everton FC in a friendly match on July 7, 2022.
In July of 2025, the young defender was sent on loan to St. Louis CITY SC, where he made a total of 10 appearances (nine starts), and notably recorded an assist in just his second game with the Missouri side, where St. Louis beat Nashville SC 3-1.
During the 2024 season, Padelford stepped into the back line as a mainstay during the first half of the season, making 24 appearances (19 start). He made eight appearances in 2023, earning his first start against Detroit City FC in the U.S. Open Cup and made his MLS debut against Toronto FC on June 3, 2023. Weeks later, against Austin FC, Padelford scored his first professional goal, preventing a shutout loss at home on July 8, 2023.
In addition to his MLS game appearances, Padelford has featured for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, MNUFC2. With the Twos, he made 48 appearances (all starts) and has played over 4,100 minutes of action with the developmental side from 2022-25.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs defender Devin Padelford to a contract extension through the 2028/29 season, with a club option for 2029/30.
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