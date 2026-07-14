Minnesota United FC Names Christina Hennington Chief Executive Officer

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC today announced that Christina Hennington has been named the club's Chief Executive Officer. A respected executive with more than two decades of leadership at Target, Hennington most recently served as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. She will bring extensive experience guiding transformation, building enduring brands and creating meaningful experiences for customers and communities as Minnesota United enters its second decade in Major League Soccer.

"We approached Shari's retirement with a commitment to leadership that will continue and expand the positive achievements of our club while staying true to what makes Minnesota United special," said Bill McGuire on behalf of the Minnesota United ownership group. "Christina has led high performing teams through periods of growth and change. She understands competitive performance and operational excellence, as well as providing experiences that are important to individuals and communities and form the basis for lifelong associations and loyalty. Her perspectives will serve all of us very well."

Hennington said she was drawn to Minnesota United by the strong foundation the club has built, its ambitious vision for the future and the deep connection it has cultivated with its supporters and the broader Minnesota community. The opportunity to build on that momentum and help lead the club's next chapter made the role especially compelling.

"Minnesota United has something you can't manufacture, a genuinely passionate fan base and a deep identity in this community," said Hennington. "What stood out to me is the club's ambition to keep evolving without ever losing sight of what makes it meaningful to its fans. There's a real commitment here to winning on the pitch, to creating fan experiences worth showing up for, and to making this a place where everyone feels they belong."

"What I'm looking forward to most is the people - the players, the staff, the partners, and the fans who make this club special. Shari and this team have built tremendous momentum, and I'm honored to help carry it into the next chapter."

Hennington joins Minnesota United after a distinguished career at Target, where she led large, complex organizations, developed transformative partnerships and helped create products and brands that resonated with millions of consumers. Combined with her deep relationships across Minnesota's corporate and civic communities, her experience positions her to strengthen strategic partnerships, deepen engagement with supporters and help lead Minnesota United through its next chapter of growth.

Ballard, who will retire after five years leading the club, will work alongside Hennington through the remainder of the 2026 season to ensure a smooth leadership transition. During her tenure, Minnesota United expanded its corporate partnerships, deepened its connection with supporters and the community, elevated the matchday experience at Allianz Field and further established itself as one of Major League Soccer's most respected organizations. Over that same period, the club enjoyed one of the most successful periods in its MLS history, reflecting a shared commitment across the organization to excellence on and off the pitch. Together, those accomplishments leave Minnesota United well positioned for continued success while reflecting the lasting impact of Ballard's leadership on the club's business, culture and community.

"As we welcome Christina, we also thank Shari Ballard as she approaches retirement in the coming few months. She has been a great leader and friend to so many of us, and we are grateful for all that Shari has done for this club and our community," said McGuire. "She cares deeply about the people inside this club, and that is reflected in the culture she shaped. Her passion is unbridled - for MNUFC, its fans and partners, our community, and values that the club and soccer can represent. It is a legacy that will benefit and inspire us all."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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