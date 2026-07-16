Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS Regular Season Match at Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled Due to Poor Air Quality Conditions
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
CHICAGO, IL - Due to poor air quality conditions in the Chicago area resulting from wildfire smoke, Major League Soccer, Chicago Fire FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have announced that tonight's MLS Regular Season match at Soldier Field has been rescheduled to Tuesday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. CT.
The decision was made with the health and safety of fans, players, staff, and all event personnel as the top priority. The decision was made in close consultation with local health experts, Major League Soccer, Chicago Fire, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and the City of Chicago.
The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 6, at Soldier Field. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled match will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Additional ticketing information will be communicated directly to ticket holders.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will now turn their attention to an extended road trip next week, beginning with a visit to FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 22, before facing Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 25.
The 'Caps will then make their long-awaited return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a marquee Western Conference clash against Los Angeles FC. This match will also mark the club's 13th annual Pride Match, presented by TELUS. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the upper bowl open. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps, or whitecapsfc.com/tickets for all ticket options.
Following the August 1 match, Whitecaps FC will shift their focus to Leagues Cup, with an opportunity to add an international trophy to the club's cabinet.
The 'Caps will host LIGA MX side Atlante FC on Tuesday, August 4 (included for season ticket members), before welcoming FC Juárez on Friday, August 7. Vancouver will then travel to Monterrey, Mexico, to face Tigres UANL at El Volcán on Tuesday, August 11.
For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.
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