MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T Kicks off in Crown City July 28

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T roster, bringing together the league's brightest stars for an electrifying display of precision, power, and creativity.

Set for 7:30 pm ET on July 28, 2026, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, and broadcast live on Apple TV, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will once again feature a dynamic lineup of competitions designed to test players across multiple facets of the game.

A WHOLE NEW WAY TO COMPETE

New this year; each of the challenges will crown its own champion, marking a shift from the traditional MLS versus opponent format used in previous years. In addition to standout players from MLS and LIGA MX, the competition will also feature participation from MLS NEXT Pro and special guests, bringing even more talent and personalities to the event. While the format evolves, the event will still deliver a team rivalry moment, as MLS and LIGA MX face off in a high-energy relay to close out the night.

The 2026 edition includes the following:

All-Star Shooting Challenge - Presented by AT&T

Players will kick off the night by aiming at multiple targets, competing to rack up as many points as possible within 60 seconds. The highest score takes the win.

All-Star Passing Challenge - Presented by Dawn

In this head-to-head challenge, targets are positioned across the pitch. Players must demonstrate elite distribution and pinpoint accuracy. The fastest time determines the winner.

All-Star Goalie Wars - Presented by Old Spice

A high-intensity battle between goalkeepers, who will kick, drop-kick, and throw to score on their opponent while defending their own goal.

All-Star Crossbar Challenge - Presented by Gillette

A fan-favorite returns with a new twist as players compete head-to-head, attempting to strike the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard box, testing technique, speed and touch.

MLS vs. Liga MX Relay Challenge - Presented by AT&T

New this year; the competition culminates in a thrilling team relay, blending elements from each challenge as MLS and LIGA MX stars go head-to-head in a timed format to determine ultimate bragging rights.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN: EXPERIENCE MEETS NEW FACES

Highlighted by USMNT captain and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, and star forward for Los Angeles Football Club and captain of the South Korea national team Son Heung-min, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T roster includes top players from 10 different teams across the league who were selected for their skill in shooting, passing and goalkeeping. While two of the MLS roster participants have previous experience with the Skills Challenge, including Evander and Sebastian Berhalter, seven players are gearing up for the event for the first time. Joining the MLS participants are two MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers, including 2025 MLS All-Star Goalie Wars champion Pedro Cruz of Houston Dynamo 2.

2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T Roster: MLS All-Stars*

Name Team Position

Tim Ream Charlotte FC Defender

Evander FC Cincinnati Midfielder

Petar Musa FC Dallas Forward

Pedro Cruz Houston Dynamo 2 Goalkeeper

Will Mackay Huntsville City FC Goalkeeper

Son Heung-min Los Angeles Football Club Forward

Matt Freese New York City Football Club Goalkeeper

Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake Forward

Maxime Crépeau Orlando City SC Goalkeeper

Thomas Müller Vancouver Whitecaps FC Forward

Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps FC Midfielder

* Players subject to change

Tickets for the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale and are available for purchase here.

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on Apple TV and the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to Apple TV on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.